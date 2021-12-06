The Best Film Noir Movies And How To Watch Them

It's never been a better time to be a family that loves new kids' movies. The proliferation of streaming services like Netflix, Peacock, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max means there are plenty of studios out clamoring for new and interesting films to entertain families — and streaming them at home means they're even easier to watch. Or, if you're a family that values the cinematic experience, 2022 looks like it'll be even better than 2021 when it comes to the number of movies hitting theaters. The best kids' movies of 2022 are set to stun you with their animation, thrill you with their grand adventures, make you dance to their original songs and, of course, laugh at all their silly jokes. And we can't wait!

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO