Curator Conversations: Daring Design with Mark Sfirri

On view at Tokyo’s Parco Museum. In conjunction with The Walt Disney Company (Japan) Ltd., NANZUKA has curated an exhibition titled “Mickey Mouse Now and Future.”. The show brings together an international cast of artists who share an equal affinity for Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse character. “When I was a child, I watched Walt Disney’s animation film, Steamboat Willie, at a small movie theater near Meguro station,” said Keiichi Tanaami, one of the exhibiting artists. “After returning home, I colored in these sketches of Mickey, and when I put them up all around my room I was overcome by a great sense of satisfaction that simply made me want to get up and dance about,” the artist added.
