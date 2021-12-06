ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Curator Conversations: Daring Design with Mark Sfirri

phillyfunguide.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a conversation with Mark Sfirri, co-curator of the exhibition Daring Design: The Impact of Three Women on Wharton Esherick’s Craft. This exhibition, which is on view at the Michener...

phillyfunguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

Lighting Design in Architecture: A Conversation with Hervé Descottes and Steven Holl

Lighting Design in Architecture: A Conversation with Hervé Descottes and Steven Holl. ArchDaily Professionals is an initiative that focuses on all of the collaborators involved in architecture and construction, who participated and are credited in the projects we have carefully curated and published. This project aims to recognize and highlight the best collaborators responsible for delivering the best architecture, by delivering valuable knowledge related to the different disciplines within our community. Today, we are launching a series of video interviews between architects and collaborating professionals, to learn more about their work and to understand the importance of these relationships to deliver high-quality architectural projects.
DESIGN
hooplanow.com

Curator Guided Tour with Dr. Anna Barker

Join Dr. Anna Barker, curator of From Revolutionary Outcast to a Man of God: Dostoevsky at 200, for a special guided tour of the exhibition. She will be available for Q&A following the tour. All are welcome!. About the exhibit: From Revolutionary Outcast to a Man of God: Dostoevsky at...
GAMBLING
seniorhousingnews.com

BUILD Talks: A Conversation With Senior By Design

This article is brought to you by Senior By Design. The article is based on a live Q&A session with Reid Bonner, President of Senior By Design, at the SHN BUILD event in Chicago held on November 18, 2021. The interview has been edited for length and clarity. Senior Housing...
HOME & GARDEN
Literary Hub

Valerie Miles on the Craft of Curating Translators

On today’s episode of The Literary Life, Mitchell Kaplan talks to Valerie Miles about her recent translation of Cremation by Rafael Chirbes, out now from New Directions Publishing, as well as her 2014 anthology A Thousand Forests in One Acorn: An Anthology of Spanish-Language Fiction, out from Open Letter Books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wharton Esherick
Person
Helene Fischer
designboom.com

fulvio ferrari receives THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021 'best curator' for museo casa mollino

Fulvio ferrari AWARDED THE GOLDEN MADONNINA OF THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021. fulvio ferrari receives the golden madonnina trophy of milan’s THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021 in the category ‘best curator’ for ‘museo casa mollino’, the turin apartment-turn-museum of italian architect, designer, and photographer carlo mollino (1905-1973). the riverside apartment, which mollino designed for himself on the first floor of the 1888 ‘villa avondo’, dates to between 1960 and 1968 and was not intended to be his home, but a private project imagined with a strong symbolism. after mollino’s death in 1973, the apartment was saved by the engineer aldo vandoni and served as his studio until 1999, when fulvio ferrari and his son, napoleone ferrari, stepped in and established the museum.
DESIGN
phillyfunguide.com

“Restorative Healing” (for Directors/Stage Managers/Dramaturgs/Choreographers) with Noelle Diane Johnson

Philadelphia-based multi-disciplinary performer, artist, theatre professional, and advocate Noelle Diane Johnson of ARTISTS HEAL will host Theatre Exile’s second workshop of the 2021/22 Season, titled “Restorative Healing” (for Directors, Stage Managers/Dramaturgs/Choreographers)!. This workshop highlights and offers accessible and practical tools to incorporate healing as an effective device...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sbstatesman.com

“History is curated” at the Zuccaire Gallery

The Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery debuted its latest exhibition, “Printing Solidarity: Tricontinental Graphics from Cuba” on Dec. 1. Visitors can now see “Printing Solidarity: Tricontinental Graphics from Cuba,” the latest exhibition on display at the Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery. This exhibition features a plethora of printed images from the 1960s to the ‘70s by the Organization of Solidarity with the Peoples of Asia, Africa and Latin America (OSPAAAL). The Zuccaire Gallery also provided a playlist for viewers to enjoy while walking through the exhibition and encourages all to visit this latest curation.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Blanton Museum of Art presents Curated Conversations: Caminos del Río Grande: Luis Jiménez’s Borderlands Art

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Luis Jiménez, born in El Paso and a longtime resident of New Mexico, lived most of his life in the American Southwest. In his art, he critically addressed themes like the history of Westward Expansion, immigration, and the contributions that Mexican Americans have made to the region.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curator
Financial Times

Curator Thelma Golden talks taste

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. My personal style signifiers are bold, colourful dresses and skirts, made possible by the amazing designs of my husband, Duro Olowu. He has a masterful use of colour, pattern and form and his graphic dresses allow me to make a full statement.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Miami New Times

Fashion Designer and DJ Virgil Abloh Left a Lasting Mark in Miami

Virgil Abloh, the fashion, music, and cultural polymath, died yesterday at age 41 after a private two-year battle with cancer. Born to Ghanaian parents, Abloh held degrees in engineering and architecture, and his seemingly endless capacity for creativity took various forms. He became a fixture in high fashion with his Off-White label and eventual position as the first Black artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear line.
MIAMI, FL
miamibeachfl.gov

Unleash Your Inner Curator

The City of Miami Beach is asking you to help choose the next public art piece as part of their annual Art Basel Legacy Purchase Program — which involves buying one work of art from this year’s art fair. The artwork will become a permanent fixture of the City of Miami Beach’s Art in Public Places collection and be installed in a dedicated, publicly-accessible area of the Miami Beach Convention Center or City Center Campus, if the work demands an outdoor location.
MIAMI, FL
9to5Google

New Pixel ‘Curated Culture’ wallpapers mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

For December, Google’s monthly Pixel Curated Culture wallpaper collection is celebrating “International Day of Persons with Disabilities.”. Join us in celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities!. First Nations artist Dana Kearley created wallpapers inspired by vintage animation. These backgrounds are illustrated by Dana Kearley (Instagram) and fall right on...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Literary Hub

Thibault Manekin on Daring to Change the World

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Thibault Manekin, the author of Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with...
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

NANZUKA Curates "Mickey Mouse Now and Future" Exhibition

On view at Tokyo’s Parco Museum. In conjunction with The Walt Disney Company (Japan) Ltd., NANZUKA has curated an exhibition titled “Mickey Mouse Now and Future.”. The show brings together an international cast of artists who share an equal affinity for Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse character. “When I was a child, I watched Walt Disney’s animation film, Steamboat Willie, at a small movie theater near Meguro station,” said Keiichi Tanaami, one of the exhibiting artists. “After returning home, I colored in these sketches of Mickey, and when I put them up all around my room I was overcome by a great sense of satisfaction that simply made me want to get up and dance about,” the artist added.
COMICS
phillyfunguide.com

Inside Look: Alma Thomas

Free for Members, Free with Museum admission for Non-Members. Join us for an inside look at Alma Thomas's "Spring--Delightful Flower Bed," in Afro-American Images 1971: The Vision of Percy Ricks. Rachel Kane, a Lois F McNeill Fellow in the Winterthur Program in American Material Culture at the University of Delaware, will lead our discussion in the gallery.
VISUAL ART
phillyfunguide.com

Vertavo Quartet

A national treasure in their native Norway, the Vertavo Quartet has firmly established itself as one of today’s most exciting ensembles. Experience their “flair, physicality, and communicative urgency” (Daily Telegraph) in a debut program that includes Sibelius’s only string quartet—a stunning work subtitled “Intimate Voices” or “Inner Voices,” marking a “conversational quality” and “inwardness” of the music.
MUSIC
Union

Truth or Dare presents Merry Strip-mas

Truth or Dare Productions, in association with the Nevada Theatre, present the second annual Merry Strip-mas — a holiday stuffed burlesque adventure to entertain all our naughty and nice devotees. Truth or Dare’s performers pack a powerful and playful stage experience. This year’s season will bring brand new cabaret acts...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KTEN.com

Curating a quality office playlist

Originally Posted On: https://kaptiv8marketing.com/2020/05/curating-a-quality-office-playlist/. Plain and simple, quiet office spaces are awkward. You can attempt to eat a bag of crinkle cut potato chips but you can guarantee Connie down in HR can hear every. single. bite. Introducing noise to these spaces can be just as tricky. It’s not uncommon for companies to pipe in white noise but even that can be exhausting. It’s my opinion that every office should have a go-to community playlist established to avoid the awkward silences.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy