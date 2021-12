I don't know about you, but Christmas Day falling on a Saturday seems to have jacked up my December plans. And I didn't realize it until I started ironing them out. Seriously, I'm looking at my December weekends and there are only THREE until the big day, and there's nothing we can do about it. Suddenly, all these things I wanted to do have to be put on a list of priorities and SUNDAYS will almost certainly have to come into play.

CALHOUN, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO