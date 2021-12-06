ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Wilmington Ballet Nutcracker Livestream

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum will livestream portions of “The Nutcracker” for subscribers and other viewers. Ahead of...

Related
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Ballet Brings Magic of “The Nutcracker” to Playhouse Square

It’s that time of year again: little girls everywhere get to don their prettiest party dress and shiniest patent leather shoes and head out with mom & dad (or grandparents) to bask in the holiday magic of the classic Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker. And if you want to see this full-length, two-act work in its full splendor, you’ll want to see the Cleveland Ballet’s version which will be performed five times this weekend at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace Theatre.
CLEVELAND, OH
erienewsnow.com

Erie Contemporary Ballet Performs The Nutcracker

Actors and dancers took to the stage on Saturday night for a night of classic ballet. The Erie Contemporary Ballet hosted its annual Nutcracker performance at the Mercyhurst University Performing Arts Center. The show returning in 2021 after the pandemic forced cancellations of nearly all performing arts events in 2020.
ERIE, PA
Click2Houston.com

Houston Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’ returns to the stage

HOUSTON – Tickets to the nutcracker are on sale now!. From sugar plum fairies dancing in your head to the infamous rat king – you’ll want to secure your seats and experience the Houston Ballet. Make sure to tune in Thursday, December 2 as we share everything you need to...
HOUSTON, TX
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Ballet’s Nutcracker Preview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Ballet is back at the Belk Theater this December for The Nutcracker! Derek talked with two of the dancers involved in the show about why they’re excited for this year – and how it’s different from some other Nutcrackers you may see. The show runs...
WTVR-TV

🎄Win tickets to Richmond Ballet’s 'The Nutcracker'

Don't miss your chance to score a family four-pack of tickets to Richmond Ballet’s "The Nutcracker" when it returns to the stage this December 11-23 at Dominion Energy Center. Join Clara, the Mouse King, and the Sugar Plum Fairy as they bring to life the magic of the holidays. It's...
RICHMOND, VA
Fox 59

Butler Ballet presents, “The Nutcracker”

INDIANAPOLIS – Our friends from Butler (go Dawgs!) joined us to give us all the inside details on their performance of The Nutcracker. No, Ryan wasn’t wearing tights. Yes, he asked if he could. Butler Ballet: The Nutcracker runs from December 2nd through the 5th. For tickets and general information,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Peninsula Daily News

Ballet Workshop dancers to perform ‘The Nutcracker’

PORT ANGELES — More than 90 local ballet students, theater performers and guest dancers will appear in the Ballet Workshop’s two performances of “The Nutcracker” this weekend. The venue is the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave., where the curtain will rise at 7 p.m....
PORT ANGELES, WA
abc10up.com

The Minnesota Ballet Performs The Nutcracker at Rozsa Center

Nothing brings in the Christmas season quite like the music of The Nutcracker. This festive tale is coming to the Michigan Tech University’s campus. The Minnesota Ballet will perform at the Rozsa Center for the only leg of their winter tour. The dance company brings their rendition of the classic theater production. The 1892 Russian ballet will be include a little Upper Peninsula twist, according to Minnesota Ballet’s Art Director Karl von Rabenru.
MINNESOTA STATE
East Bay Times

Around East County: Black Diamond Ballet to perform ‘The Nutcracker’

Presenting a holiday tradition has been a labor of love for Black Diamond Ballet’s artistic director, Sharon Sobel Idul. After nearly two years of theaters going dark, Black Diamond Ballet, Pittsburg’s professional dance company under Sobel Idul’s artistic direction, will be able to return to the stage Dec. 10-12, with the holiday classic “The Nutcracker.”
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
indianapublicmedia.org

Ballet choreographer stages his last IU Nutcracker production

Indiana University’s Nutcracker ballet is returning just in time for one more performance by its longtime choreographer. Michael Vernon is the former chair of the ballet department and has been working on the annual holiday tradition since 2007. He says although the production is like years past, he has to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
SCNow

The Nutcracker Ballet set for Florence performances Friday, Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Beautiful fairies, dancing snowflakes and a magical Nutcracker that comes to life are a part of the wonderful tradition of the holiday season’s presentation of The Nutcracker Ballet. Presented by the South Carolina Dance Theatre, the Nutcracker tells the story of a young girl named Clara who...
FLORENCE, SC
cbslocal.com

Brooklyn Ballet Prepares For 'Brooklyn Nutcracker'

Dancers with the Brooklyn Ballet will take the main stage for the first time since before the pandemic with the "Brooklyn Nutcracker." Their version celebrates not only the holidays but the borough where they perform; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
BROOKLYN, NY
rcreader.com

Ballet Quad Cities' “The Nutcracker,” December 11 and 12

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. For the first time since 2019, one of the Quad Cities' most adored holiday traditions returns to Davenport's Adler Theatre when the professional talents of Ballet Quad Cities perform Tchaikovsky's holiday dance classic The Nutcracker. A December 11 and 12 event boasting new choreography and staging by Artistic Director Courtney Lyon and Artistic Associate Emily Kate Long, the eagerly awaited family experience will feature live musical accompaniment by Orchestra Iowa, as well as the return of guest artist Domingo Rubio, the longtime portrayer of the company's dancing Dracula.
DAVENPORT, IA
laconiadailysun.com

Northeastern Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker virtually for Wolfeboro

WOLFEBORO — Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker is back and better than ever. Hailed by New Hampshire Magazine in 2018 as one of their top 10 things to do in New Hampshire in December, Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s professional The Nutcracker is the original rendition of this holiday classic ballet. Come along with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on their journey. This year’s production will carry you into the Silberhaus’ home and through the Kingdom of Snow and into the Land of the Sweets with lush state-of-the-art projection backdrops. Top it off with professional dancing and a real live Mother Ginger, and you have the perfect holiday event for all family members.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WJON

The Weekender: Nutcracker Ballet, Hot Sardines and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There are plenty of holiday themed events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You can catch the classic Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy the Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp show in St. Joseph, hear the songs of folk duo Storyhill at Collegeville, make a gingerbread house at Cold Spring Bakery and enjoy Amahl and the Night Visitors at St. John's. Read more in The Weekender!
PERFORMING ARTS

