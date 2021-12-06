Wilmington Ballet Nutcracker Livestream

WOLFEBORO — Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker is back and better than ever. Hailed by New Hampshire Magazine in 2018 as one of their top 10 things to do in New Hampshire in December, Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s professional The Nutcracker is the original rendition of this holiday classic ballet. Come along with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on their journey. This year’s production will carry you into the Silberhaus’ home and through the Kingdom of Snow and into the Land of the Sweets with lush state-of-the-art projection backdrops. Top it off with professional dancing and a real live Mother Ginger, and you have the perfect holiday event for all family members.

WOLFEBORO, NH ・ 9 DAYS AGO