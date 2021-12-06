Wilmington Ballet Nutcracker Livestream

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. For the first time since 2019, one of the Quad Cities' most adored holiday traditions returns to Davenport's Adler Theatre when the professional talents of Ballet Quad Cities perform Tchaikovsky's holiday dance classic The Nutcracker. A December 11 and 12 event boasting new choreography and staging by Artistic Director Courtney Lyon and Artistic Associate Emily Kate Long, the eagerly awaited family experience will feature live musical accompaniment by Orchestra Iowa, as well as the return of guest artist Domingo Rubio, the longtime portrayer of the company's dancing Dracula.
