Following a spate of grizzly bear attacks in 2021, Montana officials have called for the US Fish and Wildlife Service to lift the ban on hunting the creatures.Grizzly bears are currently on the threatened species list in Montana, but the state has asked if these protections could be relaxed in Glacier National Park and areas surrounding it, where there are around 1,000 bears.Bear populations have grown in recent decades, increasing around two to three per cent each year in northern Montana, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Relaxing hunting bans would allow the species to be dealt with more...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO