ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tile360 is selling off precise location data from its millions of users

By Evan Selleck
idownloadblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s world, it’s not a big surprise when we hear that some companies are selling off data related to their users. It happens all the time, and many companies have made a killing from it. It’s big business. Unfortunately, some companies you just hope it doesn’t turn out to be...

www.idownloadblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Companies Pay Big Money to Have the Location Data From Your Phone

A huge but little-known industry has cropped up around monetizing people’s movements. Companies that you likely have never heard of are hawking access to the location history on your mobile phone. An estimated $12 billion market, the location data industry has many players: collectors, aggregators, marketplaces, and location intelligence firms, all of which boast about the scale and precision of the data that they’ve amassed. Location firm Near describes itself as “The World's Largest Dataset of People's Behavior in the Real-World,” with data representing “1.6B people across 44 countries.” Mobilewalla boasts “40+ Countries, 1.9B+ Devices, 50B Mobile Signals Daily, 5+ Years of Data.” X-Mode’s website claims its data covers “25%+ of the Adult U.S. population monthly.” In an effort to shed light on this little-monitored industry, The Markup has identified 47 companies that harvest, sell, or trade in mobile phone location data.
CELL PHONES
Markets Insider

MicroStrategy took advantage of the crypto sell-off to add 1,434 bitcoin to its stash in the last week

MicroStrategy bought the bitcoin dip. The business intelligence company said it purchased 1,434 bitcoins for about $82.4 million between November 29 and December 8. The average price was approximately $57,477, for a total of about $82.4 million. Part of that purchase came during a brutal sell-off on December 4, when the price of bitcoin plunged more than 20%. Prices have risen since, but are still far off of their most recent highs of about $69,000.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Business#Tile#Life60#Life360 S Ceo
martechseries.com

Datavault® Contracts With Agri-Fintech Company Tingo To Deliver Data Revenue To Its 10 Million International Members

Partnership will focus on the continent of Africa and data monetization strategies within the farming, agriculture, and finance sectors. , leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announces that 10 million users will be added to the DatavaultⓇ platform via its partnership with Tingo, Inc. (OTC: IWBB), a leading Agri-Fintech business in Africa that has delivered significant impact with its unique rural communities-based business model. Tingo is on a mission to become Africa’s leading Agri-Fintech business, delivering significant social impact to many rural communities and providing a unique platform to enable financial inclusion, social upliftment, wealth creation and a sophisticated marketplace to promote its produce to markets. The groundbreaking deal will provide 10 million users throughout Nigeria economic autonomy via data monetization with the cryptocurrency exchange CoinField. This deal serves as a keystone partnership helping to build a data-backed cryptocurrency that will unleash the true economic power within Tingo’s user base.
ECONOMY
Android Central

Tile buyer Life360 has been selling your location and data, but this isn't anything new

This isn't anything new, and there is a good chance that your location data has been sold in a very similar way. We've seen carriers and ad networks do something very similar when it comes to the location data collected from us. So many different companies collect user data that it's tough to keep track of where it's going and who can access it. It doesn't matter if you buy one of the best Android phones, or one of the cheapest, or even an iPhone. Someone is still collecting your data. One thing remains true, though — once this data is passed on to a "data broker," just about anyone with enough money can buy it.
MARKETS
imore.com

Tile's new owner is selling its customer's location data

Tile's parent company Life360 is reportedly selling its customer's location data. The report alleges that the company shares precise location data with a number of data brokers. Tile announced it was acquired by Life360 last month. Last month, AirTag competitor Tile announced that it was being acquired by the family...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
inputmag.com

Family safety app Life360 is selling your exact location data

Popular family-tracking company Life360 is selling explicit location data to advertisers and other interested parties, according to a horrifying new report from The Markup. Location data collected by the Life360 app has already been sold to more than a dozen data brokers, each of which then sells that data to…anyone who’s looking to buy it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Shore News Network

Family Tracking App Life360 Is Selling Customers’ Locations To Data Brokers: REPORT

A family safety app used to track children’s movements is selling location data to several different data brokers, according to an investigation by The Markup. Life360, which bills itself as a “family location sharing app” that purports to “simplify safety” for families, is selling customers’ location data to over a dozen data brokers including X-Mode, SafeGraph and Cuebiq, the Markup reported, citing interviews with two ex–Life360 employees and two former employees of major location data brokers.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PCWorld

Save 40% off this PC user data migration tool on Cyber Monday

Get a bit of a thrill when you buy a new computer? Sure, everyone does. But transferring user data from an old system to a new one can be a hassle, especially in a business environment where time is money. That’s why we recommend PCMover for Business. And right now is the perfect time to get it since you’ll save an extra 40 percent on a non-expiring license during our Cyber Monday Sale.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

iMerit Unveils: AI Data Solutions for Solving Edge Cases with Greater Precision

Edge Cases are a major challenge for ML models and if addressed successfully they become the greatest area of competitive differentiation in your AI. In this quick session iMerit’s VP of Engineering Sudeep George, shares a solution to solve edge cases by creating proprietary data sets with greater precision, turning them into massive opportunities for companies and their AI.
SOFTWARE
HackRead

DNA testing service data breach impacting 2.1 million users

DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC) has revealed that hackers managed to access highly sensitive and personal data of users including payment card data. The Fairfield, Ohio-based DNA testing service DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC) has disclosed a data breach in which sensitive personal and financial data of more than 2.1 million (2,102,436) customers/users has been stolen by hackers.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Enable.us Raises $4.5 Million for Its No-code Virtual Selling Platform for B2B Marketing and Sales Teams

Enable.us, a no-code platform for B2B marketing and sales teams to create personalized virtual sales rooms for their buyers, has raised $4.5M in funding. The company was incubated by YCombinator and its investors include Runa Capital, Global Founders Capital, TRAC Unicorn Fund, Pioneer Fund, Rebel Fund, The New Normal Fund (Allison Pickens), Dragon Capital, RingCentral Ventures, Fresco Capital, Liquid2 Ventures and Hack VC as well as some prominent angels like Jared Kopf (Founder of AdRoll), Sandy Kory (Managing Director at Horizon Partners) and Jennifer Carolan (Co-Founder and General Partner at Reach Capital).
TECHNOLOGY
gamefreaks365.com

Farming Simulator 22 sells over 1.5 million copies in its first week

Farming Simulator 22 is a surprisingly big hit. Giants Software’s Farming Simulator 22 has surpassed expectations in every aspect since its launch eight days ago. The developer reported today that the game sold more than 1.5 million copies in the first week following its release. Expectations completely exceeded. Despite having...
VIDEO GAMES
insidebitcoins.com

Silvergate to sell 3.3 million of its common stock to raise $461M

Silvergate Bank is planning to sell 3.31 million shares. With this sale, the financial institution seeks to raise more than $461.3 million. The proceeds from this sale will increase the bank’s regulatory capital levels. Silvergate is a chartered bank in California. The latest filing with the US Securities and...
STOCKS
Best Life

Amazon Is Under Fire For Doing This to Customers

Amazon's fast shipping and large array of products have made it one of the most popular places for online shopping, but that doesn't mean its avoided backlash from users. In 2020, Amazon was the target of a record number of customer complaints due to delays, missing packages, and damaged items. And in September of this year, a number of customers threatened to cancel their Amazon Prime memberships altogether after the company announced it would be adding a new fee to Whole Foods delivery orders. Now, the marketplace is under fire once again, this time getting hit with a federal complaint. Read on to find out what has Amazon in the hot seat.
BUSINESS
Popculture

McDonald's Making Massive Change to Its Drive-Thrus

McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy