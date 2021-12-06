Tile360 is selling off precise location data from its millions of users

This isn't anything new, and there is a good chance that your location data has been sold in a very similar way. We've seen carriers and ad networks do something very similar when it comes to the location data collected from us. So many different companies collect user data that it's tough to keep track of where it's going and who can access it. It doesn't matter if you buy one of the best Android phones, or one of the cheapest, or even an iPhone. Someone is still collecting your data. One thing remains true, though — once this data is passed on to a "data broker," just about anyone with enough money can buy it.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO