Spider-Man's Tom Holland Explains What Happened With His Big Recent Superhero Cameo

Spider-Man: No Way Home's latest poster just gave fans their best look yet at the new Green Goblin costume for the movie. Most of the previous marketing material had Willem Dafoe's character in a slightly tweaked version of the Sam Raimi suit. However, this latest entry has him without a hood and menacing toward Tom Holland's hero and Doctor Strange in the middle. He also seems to continue to inch toward the center of these posters, which has become a running theme or gag in the images Sony has been giving fans. Also of note in this poster is the first appearance of The Lizard on one of these. Doctor Octopus' arms had featured heavily in the first one. But, he's not in the spotlight here. Electro also gets some prime-time billing too. Which is curious as well. Maybe all of these posters are supposed to represent the variant universes that housed all the Peter Parkers? It's to early to call at this point. But, speculation has kicked into a gear many didn't think was possible with all of these reveals. Check out the poster for yourself down below!

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO