The Syracuse University Men’s Basketball team wraps up their Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament with a 89-68 loss to No.19 Auburn. Buddy Boeheim, Cole Swider and Jesse Edwards finished with a team-high 17 points. Jimmy Boeheim and Joseph Girard finished with 3 points each. SU shot 7-19 from three point range, while Auburn was 12-30 from behind the arch. The Orange lost two out of three games in the Bahamas and now return to Central New York for a Tuesday night showdown against Indiana University in the BIG TEN / ACC CHALLENGE at 7p.m. SU is 3-3 after their first six games, Indiana is 5-0.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO