United States women's national team forward Alex Morgan could be leaving the Orlando Pride and heading back to her home state this offseason. Expansion club San Diego Wave FC and Orlando are working on reaching a trade agreement for the 32-year-old two-time World Cup winner, Meg Linehan of The Athletic reports. Both teams would have to wait until the NWSL Expansion Draft on Thursday, Dec. 16 to be completed and in order to make the trade official. Paramount+, CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports Network will carry the NWSL Expansion Draft and the NWSL Draft (Dec. 18) on its platforms.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO