Fortress Of Empyrean Signs to Metal Assault Records

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetal Assault Records has announced the newest addition to its label roster--Los Angeles based progressive metal band Fortress Of Empyrean. MAR will release the Fortress Of Empyrean debut full-length album in 2022, the long-awaited follow-up to the band's 2015 debut EP, Blinded By Clarity. Details surrounding the album, including its title,...

musicconnection.com

8 KALACAS Signs To Atomic Fire Records

Atomic Fire Records has announced the signing of 8 KALACAS. To celebrate their union with the label, the band has released "R2rito," the first single off of their upcoming new album Fronteras, set for release on March 25, 2022. "This song is for all the people who are tired of...
MUSIC
Your EDM

Burko Gives DGTL CLR’s “Empyrean” A Deep Remix

Burko – a newcomer in the SoCal house scene – has given DGTL CLR’s heavenly track “Empyrean” a heavy, hard hitting house remix. DGTL CLR is the indie electronic project of Devereaux Jennings, who tastefully mixes house with indie music. Growing up around the ocean of Southern California in San Diego, Devereaux breathes his idea of mellow electro into these Nintendo-techno and house beats.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

American Thrills signs to Wiretap Records

Connecticut punks American Thrills have signed to Wiretap Records. The label helped co-release a 4 way split with the band earlier this year and will be dropping a new single on December 17th. American Thrills released Old Things in 2021. See below for the announcement.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

A Vulture Wake sign to Thousand Island Records

A Vulture Wake have announced that they have signed to Thousand Island Records. The band announced the news in a post on their Instagram page with a caption that reads,. "Thank you to thousandislandsrecords for having us as part of their family! New music coming 2022." A Vulture Wake released...
MUSIC
State
California State
musicconnection.com

QSC Saturday Sessions: Lawrence

Lawrence performs their song, "Don't Lose Sight." Filmed and recorded live using the TouchMix-30 Pro digital mixer at Jam in the Van in Los Angeles, CA. Audio and video produced by Jam in the Van. Recording notes: Jam in the Van multi-tracked the band direct to Pro Tools using the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musicconnection.com

Company Profile: VaultWorks Provides Rare Photos Of Musicians

Iconic photographs of superstars – John Lennon on a city rooftop inhabiting a New York City t-shirt, Elvis’ up-on-his toes “Jailhouse Rock” pose, Marilyn Monroe on the subway grate updraft, struggling to hold down her skirt – we’ve seen those images thousands of times.
PHOTOGRAPHY
theobelisk.net

Black Capricorn Sign to Majestic Mountain Records

Kudos to Sardinian doomers Black Capricorn on signing to Majestic Mountain Records for the 2022 release of their next album. The trio have had a couple short releases out in the last few years — 2019’s Solstice EP, and Equinox preceding — but their last proper full-length was 2017’s Omega – Cult of the Dead, and as to how they might answer the raw, rootsy doom procession of that outing, well, actually, they’ll probably do it with more doom. That’s the hope, anyway. No one says “doom on” because they want it to stop.
MUSIC
kenosha.com

The Walters back in business after signing with Warner Records

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. The Walters — a Chicago indie-rock band fronted by Kenosha’s Luke Olson — have reunited following a four-year layoff,...
KENOSHA, WI
bravewords.com

Swedish Melodic Death Metallers SOULDRAINER Sign With Black Lion Records; New Album Due In 2022

Black Lion Records has announced the signing of Swedish melodic death metallers Souldrainer. The band has issued the following statement:. "We are extremely excited to announce that we have signed a deal with Black Lion Records and they will release our fourth album, which we are working on at this very moment. Black Lion Records have proven to be very driven to promote their bands in this current climate of the music industry."
ROCK MUSIC
Billboard

The Deals: UTA Signs Bret Michaels; Dhruv Plots RCA Records Debut

UTA has announced the signing of Poison frontman and reality TV veteran Bret Michaels. The entertainment company will represent the artist worldwide in all areas. “Bret Michaels is a true multi-hyphenate. From music and branding, to sports and reality TV he brings 1000% to all his business endeavors and we are honored to welcome him to our roster,” said David Zedeck, partner and co-head of Global Music. “Bret is an enduring superstar whose impact on the entertainment landscape has continuously grown and remained relevant throughout his career. We are excited to work with him as he continues to expand his Michaels Entertainment Group Inc. businesses across various verticals, and we look forward to creating a bold new chapter together.”
MUSIC
CBS Baltimore

Jack White Coming To Pier Six Pavilion In 2022 On Supply Chain Issues Tour

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jack White, raconteur, member of The Raconteurs, and former frontman of the incredible garage rock duo The White Stripes, is coming to Baltimore next year, promoter Live Nation announced Friday. White is set to headline an Aug. 24 concert at Pier Six Pavilion, but if you want to catch him sooner, there’s an April 19 show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. While White is taking a page from the headlines with the tour’s name, The Supply Chain Issues Tour, there’s going to be an abundance of new music from the singer and guitarist in the new year. White is releasing two new albums on his Third Man Records label — “Fear of the Dawn,” due out April 8, and “Entering Heaven Alive,” due out July 22. White released the first single off “Fear of the Dawn,” “Taking Me Back,” on Nov. 11. Listen to fuzzed-out rocker below. Tickets for the shows go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m., but pre-sale tickets are available starting Monday, Dec. 13.
BALTIMORE, MD
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
CELEBRITIES
themusicnetwork.com

WILSN signs with Mushroom Group label Ivy League Records

Melbourne artist WILSN is the latest act to sign with the Mushroom Group-owned Ivy League Records, joining a roster that includes The Rubens, The Teskey Brothers and more. The signing to Ivy League coincides with the release of new single ‘You Know Better’. Along with the new record deal, WILSN...
ENTERTAINMENT
musicconnection.com

NAMM Foundation Presents Make Music Winter

Make Music Winter, a free outdoor musical celebration with exuberant and participatory parades, performances, and events throughout New York and in dozens of U.S. cities, will return on the Winter Solstice, Tuesday, December 21. The annual event welcomes people of all ages and musical abilities to celebrate the joy of...
MUSIC
musicfestivalcentral.com

Istanbul artist KRCL delivers the first release on new label Empyrean

Titled 'You Said So', the first single of the label is a synth, percussion and vocal led groover sitting between different influences of the underground and a puissantly dramatic body of work that demands heedful listening. The rises and falls in this celestial sonic experience represent KRCL's creative approach in...
ENTERTAINMENT
theprp.com

Saurian (Nile) Sign With Napalm Records, New Music In The Works

Saurian, the side project of Nile mastermind Karl Sanders, has signed a new worldwide deal with Napalm Records. Sanders has plans to release new music from the project in 2022 along with reissues of the band’s first two records, “Saurian Meditation” and “Saurian Exorcisms“. Speaking of this development and what’s...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Atlantic Records Partners with Assemble Sound

Atlantic Records has announced a new artist development partnership and joint venture (JV) label deal with Detroit-based music company Assemble Sound. The JV unites the industry leader with the innovative independent music company known for its unique approach to artist development. In addition to giving Atlantic ears on the ground in one of the world’s most influential and historic music cities, Assemble Sound will serve as an external partner that has an established team and facilities to discover and develop artists from the earliest stages of their careers. Variety broke the story HERE.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Tip Jar: The Best 5 Tips When Launching a New Music Single

I've been asked to do several “expert advice” articles in the past few months. This time around nothing immediately jumped out of my brain. After contemplating what I could bring to the table at this moment in my career, it came to me. I’m presently launching a new single called “Frankenstein,” and since the internet is already full of great expert advice, I thought I’d write an article sharing the best 5 tips I could find and how we can apply them. For this I’m going to assume you’ve already created some sort of a marketing plan, chosen your distributors, registered your work, updated your press kit, and created artwork for your CD and press.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Slægt Sign With Century Media Records, New Album Due In March

Danish blackened metal outfit Slægt have announced their signing with Century Media Records. Their fourth full-length, “Goddess” has been completed and is being lined up for a March 18th release through the label. The band commented of that:. “It is with utmost pleasure we can announce that...
MUSIC

