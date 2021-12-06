Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Dutch financial services company Intertrust (INTER.AS) has agreed to a takeover bid by corporate services firm CSC for around 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion), the companies said.

** London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said it had acquired Quantile Group to expand its range of post-trade risk management solutions.

** French construction materials company Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) said it would buy GCP Applied Technologies (GCP.N) in a deal that values the U.S.-based specialty construction chemicals company at around $2.3 billion.

** Australia's top construction materials maker Boral Ltd (BLD.AX) said it would sell its North American fly ash business for $755 million, marking its exit from the market as it looks to focus on its domestic business. read more

** The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, is selling a 5.01% stake in Saudi Telecom Co (STC) (7010.SE) through a secondary share offering, STC said on Sunday. read more

** Israel's Property and Building Corp (PTBL.TA) said on Sunday it had agreed to sell the HSBC Tower building in midtown Manhattan for $855 million to New York-based real estate firm Innovo Property Group, recording a net loss of $45 million. read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

