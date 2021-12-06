ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Fashion is Setting Foot in the Metaverse

By Natalie Michie
FASHION Magazine |
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe era of virtual fashion is coming sooner than you may think. As the digital and physical worlds continue to converge, the new age of the internet — the “metaverse” — is transforming the fashion industry. One luxury house fronting the shift is Balenciaga. The brand (known to embrace...

fashionmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
twincitieslive.com

Holiday Fashion

You can enjoy holiday fashion and still keep sustainability in mind. Fashion personality, Grant Whittaker, gives us a look at Stephanie Dillon’s eco-friendly clothing line, Citizen T. A Night of Sustainable Art & Fashion:
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
myfitnesspal.com

Fashion Trends

I'm a bit peeved that while I can now rock skinny jeans, they are out out OUT! Where were those wide-legged baggies 6 stone ago?!. I'm nothing near a fashionista - but I did just buy an oversized fuchsia sweater and glitzy green clutch to pretend I was paying attention. I might even dig out a denim jacket or two.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Right Footing

A leader in the fashion industry, Paul Andrew got his start working alongside Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Narciso Rodriguez and Alexander McQueen, where he honed his craft and cultivated his own aesthetic. Since his early days, he has stood out for his daring and pragmatic work, balancing luxury with sustainability and environmental consciousness, and innovating with the latest material and technological advancements. In 2012, Andrew launched his namesake women’s shoe collections and until recently lead as the Creative Director of Salvatore Ferragamo. So what’s next? In partnership with Istituto Marangoni Firenze, Andrew has announced he is excited to pass on the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Sharky
cbslocal.com

Fashion Forum

It's that time again to be judgy! The People's Choice Awards were last night and we have the red carpet photos! What do you think about these outfits?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
St. Louis American

A passion for fashion

Kris Cole’s love and affinity for fashion began at an early age. In the third grade, she said, after her aunt handed her sewing supplies, she transformed bed sheets and shower curtains into pencil skirts and more. She said she would also cut up her school pictures and sew them onto pieces of fabric.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Advertising Age

Ralph Lauren fashion comes to Roblox—dressing up the metaverse

Ralph Lauren is bringing holiday flair to the Roblox metaverse. Featuring winter-themed activities like ice-skating, as well as a digital clothing collection, “The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape” kicks off today and will run through Jan. 3. The activation, designed with video game developer Funomena, is Ralph Lauren’s first...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Fashion Influencer#Fashion House#Fashion Designers#Business Of Fashion#Vr
fashionista.com

Must Read: Bella Hadid Joins VS Collective, Why Is Fashion Obsessed With the Metaverse?

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. On Thursday, Victoria's Secret announced that Bella Hadid would be joining the VS Collective, the new, non-Angel ambassadors who serve as models and representatives for the brand. "What magnetized me to coming back [to the brand] was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria's Secret has changed so drastically," Hadid told Marie Claire's Neha Prakash. "Six of the seven [VS] board members are all female. And there's new photoshoot protocols that we have. So a lot has changed. I feel like the world really deserves a brand like Victoria's Secret and to also feel represented by it as well." {Marie Claire}
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FASHION Magazine |

The 2022 Pantone Colour of the Year Is Here

"The complexity of this new red violet infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lay before us.”. Say goodbye to Ultimate Gray and Illuminating! Very Peri has officially been announced as the Pantone Colour of the Year for 2022. In a press release published on Thursday, Pantone said of their new favourite hue:
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Nike Gifts Under $50

The holiday season is a time of giving and, consequently, a time of spending. But, if you know where to look, you can score some thoughtful gifts from well-known brands with a reasonable budget of $50. One great source for gifts in this price range is Nike. Despite its reputation as a high-end sportswear brand, Nike has a surprising amount of giftable pieces for less than a Grant. From workout gear to streetstyle clothing to bags, these pieces make for gifts that will actually get used and loved by their recipient (which definitely outdoes a gesture alone, in our book). Plus,...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The 30+ Best Hollywood-Inspired Stocking Stuffers for Every Type of Giftee

Treating someone to a gift card is nice, but there are more creative ways to give something unexpectedly thoughtful in a small package. Whether you’re shopping for kids (and children at heart), luxury-loving beauty buffs, techies, movie lovers, home spa enthusiasts or fitness aficionados (and every type of person in between), we’ve rounded some of the best stocking stuffers for everyone on your list. Ahead, check out over 30 Hollywood-inspired picks for every budget, from surprises under $10 and affordable luxuries for $50 or less to star-approved items that top off at $200. Need more gifting options? Check out more ideas...
RECIPES
FASHION Magazine |

Body Jewels, Pearlcore and the Goth-aissance Will Rule 2022

Next year, there will be no rules. Maximalist personal adornment is expected to be all the rage next year. Accessories like tooth gems and eye embellishments will soon find a place in your jewellery collection, according to Pinterest — and the social media giant is rarely wrong. The platform released...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

14 Comfortable and Cozy Wool Sneakers You’ll Want to Wear Everywhere

Table of Contents Best Allbirds Wool Sneakers Best Alternatives to Allbirds Wool Sneakers This may come as a surprise, but that thick and cozy material wool is actually one of the world’s most versatile fibers. A naturally occurring fabric, it actively does a fantastic job of really regulating your body temperature and wicking away moisture from your body. In other words, while keeping you comfortable and cozy, it’s also keeping you from overheating. Hikers have known about the powers of wool for decades (using it frequently as the base for their layers or in their socks), but the fashion industry has been a little...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Acne Studios Expands, Refreshes SoHo Store + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 10, 2021: Acne Studios has reopened the doors to its 33 Greene Street store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. With a whole new look and expansion, the 7,000-square-foot store, almost double the original footprint, offers the brand’s spring/summer 2022 women’s, men’s, shoes, and accessories collections including the brand’s signature Musubi bag. Now open, the reimagined store was designed by the Barcelona-based studio Arquitectura-G, and plays with translucency and assorted angles, as directed by Acne Studios’...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Carine Roitfeld and Adrian Cheng Open Savoir-Faire Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. The gold carpet that had been rolled out alongside the Hong Kong harbor for the opening of “Savoir-Faire: The Master of Craft in Fashion” exhibition made for a windy arrivals area when guests turned up to its fete on Friday. The new exhibition, co-curated by Carine Roitfeld and Adrian Cheng, takes designer and couture fashion from 22 houses–including Balenciaga, Dior, Chanel, Iris van Herpen, Paco Rabanne, Richard Quinn and Tom Van Der Borght–and intersperses it with 12 exceptional Asian design objects from the K11 Arts and Crafts Foundation ranging from a tea cup set...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Ye and Demna Drop Exclusive Prison-Reform Merch on Amazon Fashion

An American gangster and convicted murder spurred one of the year’s biggest merch drops. On the heels of his coming out as Demna, the Vetements co-founder and Balenciaga creative director formerly known as Demna Gvasalia teamed with Kanye West-turned-Ye on a limited-edition line of apparel calling attention to the case of Larry Hoover, the Chicago gang leader serving six life sentences in Colorado for a litany of offenses including murder, extortion and money laundering. Fans at Ye’s Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum benefit concert Thursday night—where longtime foe Drake put his beef with the “College Dropout” rapper aside to make a special appearance—got...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

With Bold Colors and Luxurious Fabrics, These New Brands Are Making Knitwear Fun Again

Last year’s lockdown illustrated what really becomes of idle hands. Some kneaded sourdough, others assembled puzzles, and many knitted, crocheted and macraméd the days away. From Bernie Sanders’s Inauguration Day mittens to Tom Daley’s poolside crafting at the Summer Olympics, knitting has gone from granny pastime to zeitgeisty fascination. Even if you didn’t take up the needles yourself, there’s a new guard of knitwear-focused brands reinvigorating homespun classics. Sweaters, long dismissed as sartorial backup singers, are now taking center stage. It’s not that the category has been reinvented so much as reappraised. While a beautiful cashmere sweater is perfectly nice, it’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy