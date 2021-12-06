Fashion is Setting Foot in the Metaverse

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. On Thursday, Victoria's Secret announced that Bella Hadid would be joining the VS Collective, the new, non-Angel ambassadors who serve as models and representatives for the brand. "What magnetized me to coming back [to the brand] was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria's Secret has changed so drastically," Hadid told Marie Claire's Neha Prakash. "Six of the seven [VS] board members are all female. And there's new photoshoot protocols that we have. So a lot has changed. I feel like the world really deserves a brand like Victoria's Secret and to also feel represented by it as well." {Marie Claire}

