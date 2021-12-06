ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi Sequel Confirmed with Destin Daniel Cretton Directing

By Nobelle Borines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestin Daniel Cretton will also be developing a new Marvel Cinematic Universe show for Disney+!. It's official: Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is getting a sequel and Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the second film! In addition to that, the filmmaker has been confirmed to be developing a...

