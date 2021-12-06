ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Miles dies aged 72 after a short illness

By Celebretainment
lincolnnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Miles has died at the age of 72. The rock star - who was best known for the ballad 'Music', which peaked at number three in the UK charts in 1976 - passed away peacefully after a short illness. A statement from Miles' family on his Facebook page...

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

John Miles, best known for his rock ballad Music, has died

Rock musician John Miles has died at the age of 72, his family have confirmed. Born in Jarrow, north-east England, he was best known for the epic ballad Music, which reached number three in the UK charts in 1976. Soon afterwards, Melody Maker magazine named him "the brightest, freshest force...
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Who are John Miles’ wife and children? Meet Eileen and John Miles Jr

Rock musician and vocalist John Miles has died at the age of 72, as confirmed by his family, per the BBC – who was his wife of almost 50 years, Eileen, and who are his children?. John Miles’ son John Miles Jr is also a successful musician. John Miles Jr...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

John Miles Dead: Rock Ballad Music Icon Dies Because Of Tragic Reason At 72

John Miles, one of the highly-recognized musicians, has died. He was 72. Miles' manager and family both confirmed the saddening news to the public, saying Miles died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday with his loved ones surrounding him. Before his tragic last breath, the singer reportedly suffered an undisclosed short illness.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Jimmy Page
lincolnnewsnow.com

Planes Mistaken for Stars singer Gared O'Donnell dies aged 44 after cancer battle

Planes Mistaken for Stars singer Gared O'Donnell has died aged 44. The post-hardcore band's late frontman died on Wednesday (24.11.21) after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in August last year. In a statement on Instagram, the group said: "It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we...
MUSIC
The Independent

Eddie Mekka, who starred in ‘Laverne and Shirley,’ dies aged 69

Eddie Mekka, star of the ABC sitcom Laverne and Shirley has died, aged 69.Mekka, who played Carmine “The Big Ragu Ragusa” on the series, died at his home in Newhall, California last weekend. The news was given to TMZ by his brother Warren Mekjian, who said Mekka died on 27 November. Mekjian told TMZ that Mekka had been treated for blood clots in hospital recently although no cause of death has yet been revealed.TMZ reports that police were called to Mekka’s home after neighbours and friends hadn’t heard from him for a few days.The news was also confirmed in a...
CELEBRITIES
higherperspectives.com

Will Smith, Once Bankrupt, Gave Up His 40 Million Bonus to Compensate ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars

"Money & success don't change people; they merely amplify what is already there." – Will Smith. Will Smith didn't always have money and fame, and whatever he has now he worked hard for. Will started working on rap songs, his first passion, when he was just 12 years old. He never stopped believing in himself, and even rejected an MIT offer to pursue music. Will's inspirational story didn't stop with his breakthrough role on Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Along his journey, he's known defeat and bankruptcy.
MUSIC
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu, a titanic force in Australian cinema, dies after lung cancer diagnosis

Indigenous actor David Dalaithngu, one of Australia’s greatest artists, has died four years after he was diagnosed with lung cancer. “It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen” the South Australian premier, Steven Marshall, said in a statement on Monday night.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love And Will
coloradomusic.org

Billy Hinsche of The Beach Boys and Dino, Desi & Billy, Dies

From Mike Love (Beach Boys): We lost a great friend, family member, and forever member of The Beach Boys band on Saturday. We’ll miss him greatly, especially his family members will feel his loss most deeply. All of us who had the pleasure of knowing him will miss his jovial nature and immense talent and sense of humor. Billy was a loving son to his mother Celia who incredibly passed Saturday as well. Very few of us knew the seriousness of his illness and Billy, right up until his last couple of months, didn’t let on to how serious his condition was. His wonderful sister Annie let us know that he was not long for this world . We are all so saddened by his passing. As Annie said, “He has his Angel wings now and joins his beloved Mother and Father along with my dear cousins Carl & Dennis, & Auntee Audree. The world misses you Billy, we were better for having your spirit, laughter, Talent, Friendship & Love.” RIP Friend. We Love You Always.
ENTERTAINMENT
metv.com

9 Gunsmoke actors who were born after the show was already on the air

The show lasted so long, kids who were born when it started acted in Dodge City years later — sometimes as teenagers!. Apart from a decade-spanning soap opera, the idea that someone could be born after a show already started and then grow up enough to act on that same show 10, 12 even 15 years later is inconceivable for most series. But as classic TV fans know, Gunsmoke is not most series.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
abc7ny.com

Vault: The death of 'I Love Lucy' star Desi Arnaz in 1986

This report on the death of Desi Arnaz, who had lung cancer, aired on Dec. 2, 1986, the day of his death. Lucie Arnaz, his daughter, says her father died in her arms, and urged people not to smoke. She says her dad was the "I" in "I Love Lucy."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Showtrial star is married to famous actress – find out more

Viewers have been loving Showtrial, the new BBC drama which follows an attorney hoping to prove a wealthy student's innocence following the murder of one of her peers. In the show, Strike star Kerr Logan stars as James Thornley – but did you realise the star has a very famous wife in real life?
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Joanna Lumley says Princess Margaret was the ‘prototype’ for Absolutely Fabulous character

Joanna Lumley has said that Princess Margaret was the “prototype” of her character in Absolutely Fabulous. In the popular 1990s comedy series, Lumley played Patricia “Patsy” Stone, a hard-partying fashion director, opposite Jennifer Saunders’s Eddie Monsoon. Speaking to Gyles Brandreth during a recent event to promote her new book about...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy