ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Miles dies aged 72 after a short illness

By Celebretainment
news-graphic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Miles has died at the age of 72. The rock star - who was best known for the ballad 'Music', which peaked at number three in the UK charts in 1976 - passed away peacefully after a short illness. A statement from Miles' family on his Facebook page...

www.news-graphic.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

John Miles, best known for his rock ballad Music, has died

Rock musician John Miles has died at the age of 72, his family have confirmed. Born in Jarrow, north-east England, he was best known for the epic ballad Music, which reached number three in the UK charts in 1976. Soon afterwards, Melody Maker magazine named him "the brightest, freshest force...
MUSIC
The Independent

Astro death: UB40 star dies following ‘short illness’, aged 64

UB40 star Astro has died, aged 64.The musician – real name Terence Wilson – was a part of the Birmingham-based band for more than 30 years.Breakaway band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro announced the news on Twitter, writing: “We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken.”The statement added: “The world will never be the same without him.”Astro, who was set to perform as part of the breakaway group on a 2022 tour, died after a short illness.As part of UB40, Astro sold more than 70 million records. They had three UK number one hits, including “Red Red Wine” and Elvis Presley cover...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who are John Miles’ wife and children? Meet Eileen and John Miles Jr

Rock musician and vocalist John Miles has died at the age of 72, as confirmed by his family, per the BBC – who was his wife of almost 50 years, Eileen, and who are his children?. John Miles’ son John Miles Jr is also a successful musician. John Miles Jr...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Jimmy Page
musictimes.com

John Miles Dead: Rock Ballad Music Icon Dies Because Of Tragic Reason At 72

John Miles, one of the highly-recognized musicians, has died. He was 72. Miles' manager and family both confirmed the saddening news to the public, saying Miles died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday with his loved ones surrounding him. Before his tragic last breath, the singer reportedly suffered an undisclosed short illness.
MUSIC
BBC

Laverne & Shirley star Eddie Mekka dies aged 69

US actor Eddie Mekka - best known for starring in the Laverne & Shirley TV sitcom in the 1970s-80s - has died aged 69, local media report. He was found dead at his California home last Saturday, Mekka's brother Warren Mekjian is quoted as saying. Reports say concerned neighbours decided...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love And Will
coloradomusic.org

Billy Hinsche of The Beach Boys and Dino, Desi & Billy, Dies

From Mike Love (Beach Boys): We lost a great friend, family member, and forever member of The Beach Boys band on Saturday. We’ll miss him greatly, especially his family members will feel his loss most deeply. All of us who had the pleasure of knowing him will miss his jovial nature and immense talent and sense of humor. Billy was a loving son to his mother Celia who incredibly passed Saturday as well. Very few of us knew the seriousness of his illness and Billy, right up until his last couple of months, didn’t let on to how serious his condition was. His wonderful sister Annie let us know that he was not long for this world . We are all so saddened by his passing. As Annie said, “He has his Angel wings now and joins his beloved Mother and Father along with my dear cousins Carl & Dennis, & Auntee Audree. The world misses you Billy, we were better for having your spirit, laughter, Talent, Friendship & Love.” RIP Friend. We Love You Always.
ENTERTAINMENT
metv.com

9 Gunsmoke actors who were born after the show was already on the air

The show lasted so long, kids who were born when it started acted in Dodge City years later — sometimes as teenagers!. Apart from a decade-spanning soap opera, the idea that someone could be born after a show already started and then grow up enough to act on that same show 10, 12 even 15 years later is inconceivable for most series. But as classic TV fans know, Gunsmoke is not most series.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu, a titanic force in Australian cinema, dies after lung cancer diagnosis

Indigenous actor David Dalaithngu, one of Australia’s greatest artists, has died four years after he was diagnosed with lung cancer. “It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen” the South Australian premier, Steven Marshall, said in a statement on Monday night.
WORLD
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
940wfaw.com

Remembering The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson

Saturday (December 4th) marks what would've been the 77th birthday of Beach Boys co-founder and drummer Dennis Wilson. For most of his life, Dennis was overshadowed by his older brother Brian, who wrote most of the group's hits, and by his younger brother Carl, who sang lead on songs such as “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations.” As a youngster, Dennis was considered the least musical of the Wilson brothers, but it was his idea for Brian and cousin Mike Love to first write about surfing which resulted in their 1961 debut single “Surfin'.” It was the Wilson's mother Audree who urged the group to include Dennis, who was then forced to play drums because, according to legend, he couldn't play anything else.
MUSIC
higherperspectives.com

Will Smith, Once Bankrupt, Gave Up His 40 Million Bonus to Compensate ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars

"Money & success don't change people; they merely amplify what is already there." – Will Smith. Will Smith didn't always have money and fame, and whatever he has now he worked hard for. Will started working on rap songs, his first passion, when he was just 12 years old. He never stopped believing in himself, and even rejected an MIT offer to pursue music. Will's inspirational story didn't stop with his breakthrough role on Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Along his journey, he's known defeat and bankruptcy.
MUSIC
Indy100

Virgil Abloh: 9 moving tributes to designer after he dies aged 41

Virgil Abloh, the men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White. has died at the age of 41 after being diagnosed with cancer in 2019. “For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” a message posted to Abloh’s Instagram account read on Sunday. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
abc7ny.com

Vault: The death of 'I Love Lucy' star Desi Arnaz in 1986

This report on the death of Desi Arnaz, who had lung cancer, aired on Dec. 2, 1986, the day of his death. Lucie Arnaz, his daughter, says her father died in her arms, and urged people not to smoke. She says her dad was the "I" in "I Love Lucy."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy