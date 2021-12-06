John Miles dies aged 72 after a short illness

From Mike Love (Beach Boys): We lost a great friend, family member, and forever member of The Beach Boys band on Saturday. We’ll miss him greatly, especially his family members will feel his loss most deeply. All of us who had the pleasure of knowing him will miss his jovial nature and immense talent and sense of humor. Billy was a loving son to his mother Celia who incredibly passed Saturday as well. Very few of us knew the seriousness of his illness and Billy, right up until his last couple of months, didn’t let on to how serious his condition was. His wonderful sister Annie let us know that he was not long for this world . We are all so saddened by his passing. As Annie said, “He has his Angel wings now and joins his beloved Mother and Father along with my dear cousins Carl & Dennis, & Auntee Audree. The world misses you Billy, we were better for having your spirit, laughter, Talent, Friendship & Love.” RIP Friend. We Love You Always.

