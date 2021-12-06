Grant me Hope: Kariah is hoping to be adopted!

Serious injuries and illnesses, such as car accidents, stroke or recovering from surgery, can inhibit a person’s quality of life. Whether they enjoy recreational sports and keeping up with the kids, or simply an independent lifestyle, such activities can be painful, and even impossible, without the proper treatment. The Outpatient Rehabilitation team at Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus and Senior Care Center-St. Marys stand ready to assist patients of all ages regain strength, mobility and health, so patients can get back to what matters most: living.
Comments / 0