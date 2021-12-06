Why Doesn’t Anybody Care about the Heisman Trophy Anymore?

Photo: Adam Hunger

Alabama QB Bryce Young looks to be a shoe-in for this year’s annual award for the best college football player, and nobody seems to care. The Heisman Trophy was once widely considered the greatest award in college football, maybe in all of sports, but seems to have lost its luster in recent years. Doug explains how and why the possible winners of this trophy are no longer the topic of watercooler discussions anymore.

Doug Gottlieb: “How many Heisman Trophy winners have either been non-pros, or bad pros at the same position? And so, I think in many people’s minds...it diminishes the value of that award.”