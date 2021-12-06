ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Robbie Williams biopic is being filmed in Victoria next year

By Conor Lochrie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Robbie Williams biopic is on the way next year and it will be filmed in Victoria with thousands of locals set to take part in the production. Filming is expected to begin on the biopic, titled Better Man, in early 2022, as per The Music. The Greatest Showman director Michael...

Robbie Williams Biopic ‘Better Man’ Gearing Up For Australia Shoot In Early 2022

Robbie Williams biopic Better Man is due to begin filming in Melbourne, Australia, in early 2022. Directed and co-written by Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film will look into the experiences that shaped UK pop star Williams, both on and off stage. As we first reported earlier this year, Williams will be portrayed by a CGI monkey in the film. The large-scale feature will film at Docklands Studios Melbourne, Victoria, and will include an estimated 14 local Heads of Departments, 80 visual effects practitioners, 220 crew and 2,700 extras and casuals. Williams said: “I’m so excited I am making this...
