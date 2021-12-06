A Robbie Williams biopic is being filmed in Victoria next year

"We're not there yet, but at least we're free." "Settling for 'good enough' won't change the world…" The Match Factory has debuted an official promo trailer for the German film Dear Thomas, from filmmaker Andreas Kleinert. This black & white biopic is about a German "poetic rebel" named Thomas Brasch, and it just won Best Film playing at the 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival earlier this month. "Rebel. Poet. Revolutionary: Dear Thomas is a declaration of love to the writer Thomas Brasch." The film tells the story of the writer and artist Thomas Brasch, who escapes the constraints of the GDR in the 1970s by setting out for the West, but does not find fulfillment there either. The expressive imagery and the phenomenal ensemble with an unleashed Albrecht Schuch in the title role make this artist”s biography a cinematic masterpiece. The cast includes Jella Haase, Ioana Iacob, Jörg Schüttauf, Anja Schneider, Joel Basman, Emma Bading, and Peter Kremer. Seems like another fascinating look at the life of a rebel writer who spoke his mind no matter the consequences. We always need more outspoken people like this! Rock on, Herr Brasch.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO