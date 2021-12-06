Santa’s Post Office presented by Truist

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth will kick off the holiday season with a special Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Celebration sponsored by T-Mobile on Saturday, Nov. 20. From 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., the open-air outlet destination will be bustling with festive entertainment, holiday games, and merriment. The event will feature the official arrival of Santa Claus, who will be taking selfies with guests at the Holiday Fun Zone sponsored by Premier Nationwide Lending. The Fun Zone will also include festive activities such as a hot cocoa station, holiday craft and letters to Santa. Later, guests will be dazzled as the event culminates in the lighting of the 30,000 lights on the 30’ Holiday Tree. Plus, attendees can “Unwrap the Holidays” with a special text-to-win game featuring gifts from Tanger Fort Worth retailers, a chance to win prizes and so much more.

