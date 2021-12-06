Santa’s Post Office presented by Truist

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa's Post Office

 5 days ago

The Battery Atlanta

Fridays-Sundays in December and the week of Dec. 20

Little ones are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa – postage not required – in person at his official Atlanta outpost. Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest!

