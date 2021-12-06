ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake nurse pleads guilty to sapping morphine from patients to satiate opioid addiction

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hi98Q_0dFdFX1A00
(Google Maps Streetview)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A registered nurse who worked at a Grant County clinic pleaded guilty to drug tampering charges after allegedly stealing morphine from her workplace and ingesting it because of her addiction to opioids.

According to a release from Eastern Washington’s District Attorney, 40-year-old Esther Rae Tuller—a Moses Lake woman—pleaded guilty to tampering with morphine while working as a registered nurse at the Confluence Health Clinic between August 2019 and April 2020.

Court documents confirm that Tuller had access to opioid narcotics as part of her duties. That included morphine, which is an opioid derivative that is used to relieve pain as prescribed by hospitals and health care facilities.

Tuller removed morphine from at least 17 vials and ingested it as part of her own addiction to opiates. She replaced the drug with a saline solution, which was salt dissolved in water, before gluing caps back onto the vials to make them appear untampered with.

At least one patient of the Confluence Health Clinic was rushed to the emergency room in excruciating pain after receiving saline instead of morphine as part of their remedy plan.

“While Ms. Tuller’s addiction to opioids is both tragic and far too common, her decision to take advantage of her access to medical-grade morphine was an egregious breach of trust,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said. “It is deeply troubling that she compounded her misconduct by secretly replacing that morphine with saline in vials that she knew would be distributed to patients. She recklessly and seriously endangered the safety of patients who rely on the judgment and integrity of health care professionals every day.”

Drug tampering charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison with a maximum fine of $250,000, which is followed by three years of court supervision.

Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s Seattle Field Division, offered the following comments:

“Ms. Tuller’s reckless actions violated her oath as a medical professional and undermined the trust and confidence of the public. During this national opioid crisis, people are depending on health care and law enforcement professionals to keep our communities safe from anyone who seeks to exploit the system designed to provide care and treatment for those in need.”

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla police officer assaulted during attempted warrant arrest

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A local police officer suffered minor injuries after a wanted 24-year-old man tried to escape the authorities who appeared at his front door. According to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the Walla Walla Police Department, officers arrived at a residence on the 1000-block of W Chestnut St around 8:40 p.m. on December 9, 2021. They made contact with the suspect—Stephen Cleveland (24)—who tried to enter a nearby residence and ignore police commands.
WALLA WALLA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
Grant County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Moses Lake, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

City of Selah under boil water advisory over E. coli detection

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Residents of Selah are advised to boil water before consuming it after E. coli was detected in one zone of the city’s public water system. An advisory alert from the Yakima Health District confirms that their teams had their suspicions confirmed by scientists from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). While E. coli was only detected in one area, health officials say it may have seemed into other water system zones.
SELAH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Drug Addiction#Morphine#Sapping#Eastern Washington#Dea#Seattle Field Division
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Police find missing Lewiston girl, 36-year-old suspect in custody

UPDATE 6:56 p.m. on 12/7/21: The man at the center of an AMBER Alert is in custody. Washington State Patrol said on Tuesday the teen who he was with is okay. WSP said a caller reported seeing the Chevy Trailblaze that matched the description of the one in the AMBER Alert at Highway 27 and Pines Road near Valley Way. Troopers found the SUV near Trent and Pines. They said they tried to make a traffic stop but the SUV drove off.
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Franklin County officials to discuss implementing mental health tax during commissioner meeting Tuesday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Community members and Franklin County officials are coming together Tuesday night to discuss implementing a mental health sales and use tax, similar to the ordinance recently passed in Benton County. According to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, problems with mental illness, homelessness,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Van rollover backs up WA-240 in Kennewick; WSP investigates

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An injury rollover collision on WA-240 between Edison St and U.S. Route 395 slowed traffic in both directions of the highway on Friday afternoon. According to an alert from the Kennewick Police Department via social media, traffic was backed up before 12:45 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021. At that time, Troopers from the Washington State Patrol were en route to investigate the accident.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
1K+
Followers
370
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy