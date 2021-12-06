ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Rocky Has Completed His Training And Is Looking For You

thewoodlandstx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocky Has Completed His Training And Is Looking For You. Rocky has completed his "Board and Train" program and is now looking for his forever home. This gorgeous pup was a...

www.thewoodlandstx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

House from ‘hell’ in Colorado has been completely transformed: Take a look

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Talk about a transformation. Back in June, an interesting home in Colorado managed to sell for a reported $580,000 despite its interior being covered in vulgar graffiti, and with the stench of rotting meat wafting through the property. The agent representing the home even called it a “little slice of hell” in the listing.
COLORADO STATE
thewoodlandstx.com

Hugs And Kisses For Seniors

Are you the Angel that can give Charles a soft bed in a loving home complete with love and kisses?. Let’s share this senior cutie and make it happen!. Shelter life is hard especially on seniors like Charles. MCAS would love to see this sweet, easygoing ten year old find...
PETS
thewoodlandstx.com

Be Fire Smart This Season

A small fire that spreads to a Christmas tree can grow large very quickly. - Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched. - Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source. - Replace any string of lights...
thewoodlandstx.com

A Holiday To Remember Opens This Friday, December 10th - The Woodlands

A Holiday To Remember is back again this year, with 20 Days of Holiday Family Fun brought to you by the East Montgomery County Improvement District!. Located in Valley Ranch Town Center near the Kroger Marketplace and Hobby Lobby, you will find plenty of free parking in front of the venue and near the Kroger gas station. The address is 22296 Market Place Dr., New Caney.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board And Train
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
LIFESTYLE
DogTime

6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Dog Parents

This guide has great holiday gifts for new dog parents to help keep their dog happy and healthy, be they necessity or simply too fun to pass up. The post 6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Butler Eagle

Train display continues long tradition

For the past 28 years, Donaldson has opened his train layout which covers 20 feet by 30 feet in the old Donaldson Motors showroom at 714 River Avenue in Emlenton for children and adults to view from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in December and January. “Kids are...
EMLENTON, PA
thestarnews.com

Finishing touches placed on mural memorializing ‘Memo’

Guillermo Aranda, 76 is five feet up a ladder outside the Chamber of Commerce on a sunny, Friday afternoon in National City. Roller in hand, he is sealing the colorful paint on a mural he and fellow artists Sal Barajas and David Avalos have been applying to the exterior wall of the Chamber for several weeks.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
shreveportmag.com

Waitress fired after diners left a $4,400 tip and management forced her to split it

What was intended to be an extreme act of kindness turned into a nightmare for at least one waitress at a restaurant in Arkansas. A large group of business professionals shared a meal together and when it came time to pay the bill, each person in attendance tipped their waitress $100. An incredible $4,400 was to be split between the two waitresses who waited on the large party. However, the waitresses were in for a surprise when their manager told them their large tip would have to be split among their coworkers – even those who didn’t wait on the large party.
RESTAURANTS
counton2.com

House from ‘hell’ in Colorado has been completely transformed: Take a look

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Talk about a transformation. Back in June, an interesting home in Colorado managed to sell for a reported $580,000 despite its interior being covered in vulgar graffiti, and with the stench of rotting meat wafting through the property. The agent representing the home even called it a “little slice of hell” in the listing.
REAL ESTATE
everythinglubbock.com

House from ‘hell’ in Colorado has been completely transformed: Take a look

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Talk about a transformation. Back in June, an interesting home in Colorado managed to sell for a reported $580,000 despite its interior being covered in vulgar graffiti, and with the stench of rotting meat wafting through the property. The agent representing the home even called it a “little slice of hell” in the listing.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy