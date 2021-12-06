ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astroworld Tragedy Still Unresolved: 275 Lawsuits Combined & Hulu Documentary Pulled

By Catherine Walthall
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
Updates surrounding the devastating November 5 Astroworld festival continue to roll in, and the most recent of these involves the Supreme Court of Texas.

On December 3, a motion was filed to consolidate all of the current cases against Travis Scott and the other parties involved with the event (Live Nation Entertainment Company, Drake, Apple Music, and NRG Stadium). Attorneys on both sides agreed to combine the current 275 active cases and over 1,250 plaintiffs into one all-encompassing case. This action has been called a “judicial panel on multi-district litigation (MDL)” in the legal documentation for the Astroworld litigation.

As Billboard reported, this “kind of consolidation requested Friday is standard procedure in mass injury lawsuits, with the goal of avoiding the inefficiency of individually trying many cases that share key similarities.”

This step in the Astroworld aftermath comes after the streaming platform, Hulu, removed a documentary about the festival from its site. The film was a 50-minute news special called Astroworld: Concert From Hell. Widespread backlash on social media led to the complete removal of this film from the streaming site.

One viral tweet that contributed to this removal reads: “Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around. People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started. Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this.”

Soon after this backlash, a spokesperson for Hulu clarified the documentary’s origin and commented on its subsequent removal. “This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion,” the statement said. This comment was given to The Hollywood Reporter.

Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage.

