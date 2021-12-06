ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Trial for Elizabethton man charged with killing 89-year-old woman to begin Tuesday

By Murry Lee
 5 days ago

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The case of an Elizabethton man accused of breaking into an 89-year-old woman’s home and killing her in 2017 will go to trial Tuesday.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Chad Anthony Benfield is scheduled to appear in Carter County Criminal Court on Tuesday after a judge chose to move the date up.

PREVIOUS: Carter Co. man charged with death of elderly woman could face the death penalty, trial set for 2020

Benfield allegedly broke into the home of Mary Nolen in July 2017 and assaulted her, according to CCSO. Nolen ultimately died due to her injuries.

In 2019, a judge ruled that Benfield’s trial did meet the standards for the death penalty to remain on the table after his attorneys attempted to make a motion to remove it as a possibility.

Benfield’s trial had originally been set to begin in July 2020.

In November 2020, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced additional charges of sexual exploitation against Benfield that were unrelated to Nolen’s death.

IN THIS ARTICLE
