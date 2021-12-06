Register now for Heat for the Holidays giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The deadline to register a child to receive gifts through one of the local Christmas charities is rapidly approaching. Friday, Dec. 3, will be the last day that a parent or guardian can register a dependent for the Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund, “Shop With A Cop,” the “Community Center of Hope Angel Tree,” “Toys for Tots” and the “Love Chapel Holiday Food Pantry” through the Holiday Hotline at 812-375-2216.
Have you been eyeing the popular Our Place Always Pan or super-soft Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw for this year's holiday list? Any chance you could use a tasty new recipe for get-togethers with family and friends? Pioneer has you covered on all fronts. The contest. For 170 years, Pioneer has...
Acosta Heating and Cooling along with Country 1037 want to provide Heat for the Holidays to a much-needed family this holiday season. Nominate a family in dire need of a new furnace for their home, give us details of their situation and they could win a new Rheem heating unit for their home valued at up to $5,000 and they could win Heat for the Holidays. The Contest will begin on Monday, December 6, 2021, and end on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Entrants will be required to nominate a family they believe deserves to win the prize on the online entry form below.
It's December, and the holidays are here. That means coming together with friends and family (both virtually and in-person) to celebrate. It's going to be an amazing time, right? Break out the Santa hats and the nice dinnerware. How about a little family holiday giveaway magic to spice up the...
Head over to any of The Tap Room’s four Long Island locations this December and leave feeling like a winner. Every diner throughout the month will receive a red ticket sealed in an envelope, The Tap Room just announced on social media. It’s all part of the company’s $100,000 Red Ticket Holiday Giveaway.
Christmas arrives in just 19 days, meaning Old Saint Nick has lots of time left to get ready for the holiday. But, many organizations helping Santa bring the joy of the holiday to those in need are running low on time. Bobbie Wooten, the force behind Feed Sacramento Homeless, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the organization’s […]
The Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County is getting in the holiday spirit early this year. The nonprofit said with supply chain issues, they have a big job ahead to make sure everyone has something under the tree this Christmas. They are providing toys to more than 1,000 kids...
COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Charleys Philly Steaks is starting off the holiday season strong-from December 1st through December 12th, Charleys is giving away prizes on the brand's social channels. Additionally, Charleys Rewards members can look forward to twelve days of exclusive offers through their mobile app. For the promotion's launch day, loyalty members will earn triple points on all rewards purchases followed by additional surprise offers each day throughout its entire duration.
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Families in Thornton dressed up in their wildest Christmas attire on Saturday for the city’s first-ever Ugly Sweater Family Fun Run. The event was part of Thornton’s Winterfest at Carpenter Park.
(credit: CBS)
Plenty of people donned their “ugliest” sweaters, hats, glasses and some face masks.
While the run was not timed, there were gift card prizes for best dressed.
“We’re trying to get to know who these people are, trying to find the kookiest outfit, i guess i don’t win,” said Shelly Shipley.
The festival features crafts, skating and music. It all ends with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
Who needs Santa and his reindeer when you’ve got the Mississippi Aquarium and penguins?. Ferdinand the Penguin stopped by WXXV to help announce an exciting new program and spread the word about holiday events happening at the aquarium. Along with extended hours, $12.25 admission after 3, and diving Santa...
IP Casino Resort and Spa is spreading holiday cheer with their second annual ‘Wreaths of Hope’ holiday competition. As part of Boyd Gaming’s national holiday tradition, ‘Wreaths of Hope’ is a charitable, wreath-decorating competition where local nonprofit organizations have the chance to win cash prizes based on customer votes, as well as gain invaluable exposure in the community.
Once you see the products that are listed below, you will want to enter this giveaway. Color Wow has partnered with Image Skincare to give TWO WINNERS a collection of hair and skincare essentials!. To enter to win visit this page. so you can submit your email address for this...
The Bike Project of Urbana-Champaign, in partnership with the U of I Campus Bike Center, is hosting a kids’ bike giveaway at 202 S. Broadway on December 11th from 1 to 3 p.m., or until the bikes run out. The giveaway will be first come, first served, and the child recipient must be present to pick out the bike.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s seasonal offerings and limited time items are here to help guests celebrate with family and friends both in store and at home. Fully Prepared Holiday Heat N’ Serve Meals – prepared chilled and ready to heat from your oven to table in around three hours.
A holiday marketplace at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center gave families a chance to enjoy the center for free, especially on such a warm December weekend day. Staffers decorated every building in the center, including the dock. Vendors and musicians were set up on the front lawn and a glass...
Comments / 0