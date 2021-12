Arooooo! Duke is nothing more than a big ol’ friendly hound dog looking for his forever home this holiday season. Let’s find him one!. Duke came to the Lassen County Animal Shelter as a stray and has been wearing a happy smile since arriving. Shelter staff is still getting to know this sweet boy, though it’s pretty easy to tell that he’s a big lover! His tail is ALWAYS wagging. Duke just wants pets and treats and cuddles. He loves running around outside and spending time with people. He’s been getting along with other dogs and hasn’t bothered the resident shelter cats at all.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO