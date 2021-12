Qualcomm announced its latest premium, high-end mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on November 30, 2021 at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit. This new chipset will be used in most flagship smartphones that will launch in 2022. So it’s important to see what all this new chipset is actually capable of. Because, the chipset is what opens the door for these new smartphones to debut new features, like AI Video Bokeh.

