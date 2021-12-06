ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State to extend contract with out-of-state health workers brought up to help with pandemic strain

By Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaska health officials say they’re extending the contract for the more than 400 out-of-state health care workers who came to help local hospitals strained by the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, the state contracted with DLH Solutions for $87 million to bring the workers up to Alaska. The...

