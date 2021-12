PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Firefighting colleagues recognized one of their own for going above and beyond the call to service — a duty Lt. Ashley White hopes to continue. The Palm Harbor Fire Rescue firefighter suffered extensive injuries when she was hit by a pickup truck while responding to a crash in late September. The exemplary firefighter took every safety precaution at the time of the crash, Chief Scott Sanford had said.

PALM HARBOR, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO