Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio on Charlie Cox's Return: "He Really Deserves This"

Kevin Feige had a pretty hilarious response to Jamie Foxx spoiling his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the Marvel Studios head was asked about that fateful Instagram post from the beloved actor. The executive deadpanned, "I'm numb to it now. I'm numb to anybody tweeting anything about anything. Politics, movies, Marvel, just numb." It's probably good practice for the man with the final say over at the massive company. There have been leaks surrounding this film for months and he's probably happy that we're almost at the finish line. But, it isn't just Spider-Man that's kept Feige up at night before. Fans will remember how one reporter spoiled the big post-credits scenes for Eternals after the premiere and the work Marvel had to do with the fans to prevent more of the plot from getting out. It's better for everyone involved to just let go and hope for the best. (While also implementing guardrails to stop the most flagrant spoilers from making it to social media.)

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO