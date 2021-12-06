Clay turning over the reins

Local personality Tom Clay said retirement wasn’t a good word to use, because it implies you don’t plan on doing anything else.

“But after 25 years I thought it was time to turn over the reins,” Clay said.

During those two-and-a-half decades, Clay has built a very popular weekly radio show airing on WGOH in Grayson and heard on more than 20 affiliates across the Bluegrass State. The program, “This Week’s Outdoor Radio,” will carry on with bluegrass radio host Bo McCarty, and Clay is sure he will do a wonderful job.

Clay said it seems like just yesterday when he walked into the radio station and spoke with then-manager Francis Nash.

“I said you guys talk about baseball, basketball and football, but have you ever thought about doing an outdoor show?” Clay said. The station had actually aired such shows with Dr. Webb and Roland Burns while Clay had been out of the area, his job taking him to Nashville, Tennessee and other areas before he finally “came home.”

“So, I ended up sort of following in their footsteps,” Clay said.

“I’m sure I probably sounded like a pure hick when I started — and probably still do,” Clay said with a laugh. “But it worked.”

He credited advice he received from Jim Phillips to put his own spin on the program.

“I think it worked because he told me to just be myself.”

And the proof of that solid advice — not to mention Clay’s strong and extroverted personality — is a 25-year run that could easily have continued much longer with an ever-growing fan base.

Clay said he has a lot of fond memories from those 25 years. One memory he shared was when he was on the Field and Stream Radio Network, that was, in turn, on the Armed Forces Network.

“So, I had about a year of shows there and I was talking to military people from around the world. It’s great when you get a letter from someone from Morgan County who says I’m listening to you over in Korea or somewhere like that.” Clay said it was gratifying to bring a little bit of home to people serving so far away.

Clay said when he first started, he had just come from a job at Opryland and knew a lot of the country music stars. He used those contacts to do radio interviews with them and share things like Porter Waggoner liked to fish for small mouth. Those memories, and memories of his show being picked up for quite some time by the Kentucky News Network, meant the world to Clay, he said.

“It’s a remarkable thing to be part of. People just love the outdoors in this state.”

That love of the outdoors is why programs like “This Week’s Outdoor Radio” does so well, he said.

“I put my own spin on it, but if you love to fish and someone is talking about fishing then you’re probably going to listen to it more than you would just news.”

Clay said timing is important as well. The affiliate around Lake Cumberland usually aired the show around 6:15 or 6:30 a.m., which he believes is perfect.

“People say that’s not any good because no one’s listening to you at that time of the morning.”

But Clay just laughed in response and assured those people it was that time of morning when hunters were heading to their stands and fishermen were headed to the lake.

“I can’t thank those stations enough,” Clay said. “Especially WGOH in Grayson and Mike Phillips, who was the director and producer for almost 25 years. But I just thought it was time to go on to something else.”

Exactly what that something else might be is a question for the future.

“But after you do something for 25 years, it’s time to do something different. My van at this point can drive itself to Grayson, Kentucky, because I have been there so much,” he said with a laugh.

Clay has a degree in government from Morehead State University (and was recently honored by the university) and said he would like to contribute in that arena. In the meantime, Clay said he might actually find the time now to return to one of his earliest pursuits, bass fishing.

“I might even find time to get out my old guitar,” he said. “Though I might lose more people with that,” he said with a laugh.

Clay might have signed off on the radio, but he can still be heard on a regular podcast he does with the Greenup County Health Department, making local residents aware of current health concerns.