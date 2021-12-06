The Lockheed NF-104A Aerospace Trainer

Dec. 11, 1917: Thirteen Black soldiers were hanged for participation in Houston riot. The Camp Logan Mutiny (also called the Houston Riot of 1917) occurred on Aug. 23, 1917. It was a mutiny and riot by 156 soldiers of the Third Battalion of the all-black 24th United States Infantry Regiment. The riot occurred after members of the Houston Police Department harassed members of the local Black community and the Black soldiers who attempted to intervene were also violently accosted. The Black soldiers mutinied and marched on Houston, shooting and killing numerous people. It took place over a single night and resulted in the deaths of 11 civilians and five policemen. Four soldiers were also killed from friendly fire and Sgt. Vida Henry, who led the mutineers, died by suicide. The soldiers were tried at three courts-martial for mutiny. All told, nineteen were executed, and 41 were sentenced to life imprisonment.

