Aerospace & Defense

The Lockheed NF-104A Aerospace Trainer

By Tony Landis
aerotechnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October 1961, the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., received the new designation of Aerospace Research Pilot School to reflect its increasing role relative to manned spaceflight. Recognizing early that a need for a vehicle to give students a realistic spaceflight training...

www.aerotechnews.com

Flight Global.com

Lockheed Martin celebrates as F-35A wins in Finland

Finland has picked the Lockheed Martin F-35A to replace its fleet of 62 aged Boeing F/A-18C/D Hornet fighters under its HX requirement. Helsinki will acquire a total of 64 drag chute-equipped F-35As, plus weapons, in a deal valued at €8.4 billion ($9.5 billion). Deliveries are due to begin in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Valkyrie Systems Aerospace advances in AFWERX HSVTOL challenge

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 51 seconds. AFWERX identified Valkyrie Systems Aerospace (VSA), a cutting-edge developer of manned/unmanned aerial platforms, as one of the companies selected to move forward in the AFWERX HSVTOL (High-Speed Vertical and Take-Off Landing) Concept Challenge. This competition, which began in April 2021, is in partnership with United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and is seeking design ideas for state-of-the-art high-speed vertical take-off and landing (HSVTOL) concepts. All concepts submitted needed to support four critical mission profiles that demand agile mobility:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popular Science

The Air Force is testing a less awkward replacement for ‘piddle packs’

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kelly Patterson, left, 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-15E pilot, gives a thumbs up from the front seat with Capt. Gianna-Rose Acosta, 494th EFS weapons systems officer, in the back seat prior to takeoff Oct. 16, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. As of Sept. 30, 2021, the U.S. Air Force has 916 active-duty female pilots, 391 active-duty female navigators and 262 active-duty female air battle managers. Senior Airman Cameron Otte/U.S. Air Force'Skydrate' offers new female- and male-specific devices that will make peeing during a mission more painless.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

NASA Selects New Astronaut Recruits to Train for Future Missions

NASA has chosen 10 new astronaut candidates from a field of more than 12,000 applicants to represent the United States and work for humanity’s benefit in space. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson introduced the members of the 2021 astronaut class, the first new class in four years, during a Dec. 6, 2021, event at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman delivers 10,000th GMLRS rocket motor

Northrop Grumman recently delivered the 10,000th Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System propulsion system to Lockheed Martin’s Camden, Ark., final assembly facility. The propulsion system will be integrated into GMLRS missiles — a free flight rocket designed to engage targets from 13 to 70 kilometers. The precision of the system makes it especially effective against embedded targets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

U.S. Air Force, BAE Systems collaborating on Compass Call enchancement

BAE Systems and the U.S. Air Force are collaborating to cross-deck the company’s advanced Compass Call electronic warfare system onto its next-generation electronic warfare aircraft. It is a critical upgrade for the EC-37B Baseline 4 platform that comes on the 40th anniversary of Compass Call and is facilitated by BAE...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Lockheed Martin names new Space executive vice president

On Nov. 30, Lockheed Martin made the announcement that Robert Lightfoot will be the new executive vice president of the company’s Space business area. The appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2022. Lightfoot, currently the vice president of Operations for Lockheed Martin Space, spent 29 years at NASA in several critical...
suasnews.com

Dawn Aerospace – RPA Pilot

Dawn Aerospace is recruiting a Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA — sometimes called UAV) pilot to join our flight operations team in New Zealand. We’re looking for someone with an adventurous spirit who can support us as we push the envelope. This is a unique opportunity to join an exciting, fast-growing company in the space industry and fly the next generation of suborbital, reusable spaceplanes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

Lockheed Develops Smaller F-35 Training System

Lockheed Martin has introduced a scaled-down F-35 training platform that uses the same software as the company’s full mission simulator offering for U.S. and international fighter aircraft pilots, Defense News reported Wednesday. The F-35 Mission Rehearsal Trainer Lightning Integrated Training Environment uses 90 percent less hardware than the current simulator...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy Times

Lockheed unveils pared-down F-35 trainer with same software capability but a 90% reduced footprint

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lockheed Martin has developed an F-35 trainer with less hardware that could see the U.S. and partner countries expand their training capacity for less cost. The company unveiled the F-35 Mission Rehearsal Trainer Lightning Integrated Training Environment, or MRT LITE, simulator at the annual Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference. The reveal follows about 18 months of development and demonstrations with F-35 program customers, Erik Etz, senior manager of new business, strategy and road maps, told reporters Nov. 30.
ECONOMY
Camden News

Lockheed Martin accelerates production of PAC-3 MSE

Last year, in response to a request from the U.S. Government, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) accelerated efforts to produce more of the world's most advanced air defense missile than ever before and recently completed production of its 1000th PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor. "We continue to see strong demand...
CAMDEN, AR
aerotechnews.com

On This Date

Dec. 11, 1917: Thirteen Black soldiers were hanged for participation in Houston riot. The Camp Logan Mutiny (also called the Houston Riot of 1917) occurred on Aug. 23, 1917. It was a mutiny and riot by 156 soldiers of the Third Battalion of the all-black 24th United States Infantry Regiment. The riot occurred after members of the Houston Police Department harassed members of the local Black community and the Black soldiers who attempted to intervene were also violently accosted. The Black soldiers mutinied and marched on Houston, shooting and killing numerous people. It took place over a single night and resulted in the deaths of 11 civilians and five policemen. Four soldiers were also killed from friendly fire and Sgt. Vida Henry, who led the mutineers, died by suicide. The soldiers were tried at three courts-martial for mutiny. All told, nineteen were executed, and 41 were sentenced to life imprisonment.
SOCIETY
aerotechnews.com

General Atomics announces new unmanned vehicle — the Mojave

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. is unveiling a new Unmanned Aircraft System called Mojave, named for one of the harshest and most austere areas the world, where deadly rattlesnakes and horned lizards adapt to survive the extreme forces of nature. Mojave is based on the avionics and flight control systems...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Air Force to field new bladder relief device

The U.S. Air Force is slated to receive the first shipment of the Omni Gen. 3 Skydrate, an improved in-flight bladder relief device, early next month. The Air Force recognized current devices were not optimized for long-duration sorties, and as a result, aircrew were routinely dehydrating themselves to delay the need for bladder relief. Dehydration can lead to reduced endurance and tolerance to G forces while in the aircraft, as well as other negative health issues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Maiden Flight of the Lockheed L-188 Electra

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, The Lockheed L-188 Electra turboprop took its first flight in 1957, two months ahead of schedule. The aircraft was designed by the Californian plane maker Lockheed, after a request from American Airlines (AA) in 1954. The airline wanted a 75 to 100 seat domestic short to medium range airliner.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businessjournaldaily.com

Ellwood Aluminum Ships First Ingots for Aerospace Application

HUBBARD, Ohio — Ellwood Aluminum, a large diameter aluminum ingot forge stock manufacturer, shipped its first load of large diameter ingots for an aerospace application. The company recently received the AS9100 certification to develop and produce aluminum products for the aerospace and aviation industry, according to a company release. The certification asserts the company provides the highest quality aluminum alloys for ingots, billets, slabs and cast plates. They have dedicated melting and holding furnaces, a casting pit and two 40-ton cranes to handle its largest ingot and billet requests.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
aerotechnews.com

Contracts Briefs

ASRC Federal Space & Defense LLC, Beltsville, Md., has been awarded a $225,500,000 ceiling cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Rocket Systems Launch Program Mission Assurance. This contract provides for systems engineering, risk management, technical analysis, independent verification and validation, and quality assurance for launch missions, and planning and analysis for logistics concerns such as motor/component sustainment, aging surveillance, motor refurbishment, booster build, booster test, transportation/handling, and system integration. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., and if all options are exercised, is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2030. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with three bids received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $277,414 will be obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Kirtland AFB, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA8818-22-D-0001).
SAN DIEGO, CA
aerotechnews.com

U.S. Air Force approves 4th KC-46A Pegasus ICR milestone

Gen. Mike Minihan, the commander of the U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command, approved a fourth Interim Capability Release mission set for the KC-46A Pegasus, Dec. 6, 2021. This ICR decision allows the KC-46A to refuel the AC-130J Ghostrider, HC-130J Combat King II, MC-130J Commando II, C-5M Super Galaxy and E-3G Sentry during U.S. Transportation Command-tasked missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

