The Lockheed NF-104A Aerospace Trainer

ASRC Federal Space & Defense LLC, Beltsville, Md., has been awarded a $225,500,000 ceiling cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Rocket Systems Launch Program Mission Assurance. This contract provides for systems engineering, risk management, technical analysis, independent verification and validation, and quality assurance for launch missions, and planning and analysis for logistics concerns such as motor/component sustainment, aging surveillance, motor refurbishment, booster build, booster test, transportation/handling, and system integration. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., and if all options are exercised, is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2030. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with three bids received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $277,414 will be obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Kirtland AFB, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA8818-22-D-0001).
