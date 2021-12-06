ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sen. Cotton calls White House plan for Winter Olympic diplomatic boycott a ‘half measure’

By Bill Smith
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ax23_0dFdDwon00

WASHINGTON – Sen. Tom Cotton is calling a plan for the White House to hold a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing a “half measure,” saying more should be done.

Cotton released his statement released shortly after the news broke of the White House plan, which would still see Team USA athletes participating in events but not have U.S. dignitaries attending the games.

White House announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games, as tension with China grows

The junior Arkansas senator said the United States should completely withdraw from the event, noting that he did not think U.S. corporations should “financially support the Chinese Communist Party” or that Team USA should be exposed to the “dangers of a repugnant authoritarian regime that disappears its own athletes.”

“Today, the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. The President has once again opted for a half measure, when bold leadership was required. The United States should fully boycott the Genocide Games in Beijing. American businesses should not financially support the Chinese Communist Party and we must not expose Team USA to the dangers of a repugnant authoritarian regime that disappears its own athletes.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas)

Cotton first called for a full boycott of the Beijing games last month, claiming at the time that China may use COVID-19 tests as a way to harvest DNA from the U.S. to “corner the market and lead the world on genetic data testing and harvesting to advance their life science technology research in many fields.”

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to begin on Friday, Feb. 4 and run through Sunday, Feb. 20.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ArkLaTexHomepage.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
Daily Mail

Satellite spots Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in the Taiwan Strait prompting renewed fears that conflict could break out amid soaring tensions in the busy shipping lane

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine travelling through the Taiwan Strait has sparked fears of open conflict breaking out amid soaring tensions over Beijing's aggression towards the democratically-ruled island. Submarine expert H.I. Sutton identified the vessel as a surfacing Chinese Type-94 ballistic missile submarine in a satellite image taken on Monday. The...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Sen#House Plan#The White House#Team Usa#Beijing Games#American
New York Post

Russia and China are testing Biden — and so far, he’s failing

Russia has massed nearly 90,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, while China is reportedly establishing a military base in Equatorial Guinea on the Atlantic Ocean. America’s adversaries are wasting no time in taking advantage of the Biden administration’s disorganized and unfocused national security strategy. Russia has relentlessly attacked Ukrainian...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Montanan

Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan provision in an annual defense measure that would have required all young Americans to register for the military draft has been cut following a Republican backlash. Lawmakers tried to include the provision in the $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, to require all Americans — including women — […] The post Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

237
Followers
129
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy