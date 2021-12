Polars, a multi-chain platform for the prediction market, will be holding a Big Trading Competition with prizes of over $300,000 and rare historical NFTs. The competition is set to start on December 3, 2021 on the HECO Chain Testnet shortly before the launch of the Polars MainNet on HECO Chain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC Network). Polars will be distributing 30% of the prize fund among all participants by airdrop, while the other 70% will go to the top 100 POL users.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO