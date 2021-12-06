ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin trial: Defendant wins dispute over $50B in Bitcoin

By Staff Editors
 5 days ago
Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, prevailed in a civil trial verdict Monday against the family of a deceased business partner that claimed it was owed half of a cryptocurrency fortune worth tens of billions. A Florida jury found that Wright did...

Craig Wright Bitcoin Trial of the Century Win: The Bitcoin Bridge Special Edition with Connor Murray

It’s a good week for Dr. Craig Wright, who is fresh out of a resounding win in the “Bitcoin Trial of the Century” in Florida. Jurors in the Kleiman v Wright civil trial were faced with the difficult task of determining whether or not Dr. Wright partnered with his late friend Dave Kleiman in the creation and mining of Bitcoin. They also had to decide based on evidence if Dr. Wright fraudulently transferred assets belonging to Kleiman to himself.
Why “Bitcoin Creator” Craig Wright Came Out Ahead Despite Having To Pay $100 Million

On Monday, it was determined by a Miami court that Craig Wright, the alleged creator of Bitcoin, would pay $100 million in damages to David Kleiman, Wright’s late partner, brother Ira Kleiman. The case had dragged on for about a year and finally came to an end with this judgment. This time, Wright did not appeal the judgment as the computer scientist believed it to be fair.
Bitcoin Whales — Why They Matter And Who They Are?

In the cryptocurrency community, individuals or organizations that hold large amounts of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and have the power to manipulate the value of Bitcoin are known as Bitcoin whales. The metaphor of whales is used because when these major players move on the market, they disturb the waters in which smaller fish swim.
Alleged Bitcoin Creator Wins in $54 Billion USD Crypto Fortune Lawsuit

Self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright has officially prevailed in the 1.1 million Bitcoin dispute. The trial for the lawsuit began on November 1. The lawsuit was between Wright and his ex-business partner Dave Kleiman. According to Reuters the Miami jury has cleared Wright of his fraud charges. With a 1.1 million Bitcoin fortune at stake, which amounts to approximately $54 million USD at the time of writing, the jury does not require Wright to share the cryptocurrency amount with the Kleiman family but is intended to pay $100 million USD to the two’s joint company, W&K Information Defense Research LLC in intellectual property rights. Kleiman’s family contended that when Wright and Kleiman were business partners, “Wright stole the bitcoin stemming from their relationship.”
Alleged Bitcoin inventor trial ends without a real Satoshi standing up

A jury has ruled that Craig Wright, a man who claims to have invented Bitcoin, won’t have to give up half of his supposed stash of crypto — a stash valued at over $50 billion. The court case has generated a lot of buzz in the Bitcoin community because he would have had to transfer those Bitcoins if the court had ordered him to, and that’s something only the real Satoshi can do.
The self-styled creator of Bitcoin wins a lawsuit that could have cost billions

Bitcoin was created in 2009 by a single or group of individuals who, signing with the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, they have always chosen to remain anonymous. An aura of mystery that staggered in 2016 when the Australian computer scientist Craig Wright published a post on his blog in which he somehow implied that he was the one who made the protocol and, therefore, that he was the real Satoshi Nakamoto.
Bitcoin 'founder' wins right to keep billions of dollars

A computer scientist who claims he invented Bitcoin has won a court case allowing him to keep a cache of the cryptocurrency worth billions of dollars. A jury rejected claims that Craig Wright's former business partner was due half of the assets. As a result Mr Wright will retain 1.1m...
Craig Wright wins court battle for bitcoin fortune

Craig Wright, the self-declared inventor of bitcoin, is claiming victory in a civil lawsuit filed against him by the family of a dead business partner, despite being ordered to pay $100 million in damages. Australian Wright, who in 2016 said he was the mysterious bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, was sued...
Man claiming to be Bitcoin creator wins civil case over his cryptocurrency fortune

Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, won a civil case against the family of his deceased business partner David Kleiman. The family claimed he owed them half of his cryptocurrency fortune. A Florida jury found that Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million Bitcoin to the family of Kleiman.Dec. 7, 2021.
Defendant Ordered to Pay $100M in Multibillion Bitcoin Case

Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of bitcoin, escaped a potential multibillion-dollar verdict Monday in his fight with the estate of computer forensics expert Dave Kleiman, which claimed it was owed half of a cryptocurrency fortune worth tens of billions of dollars, according to news reports.
Miami jury rules in favor of Craig Wright, who claimed to invent bitcoin

Australian computer scientist Craig Wright prevailed in a Miami civil case that pitted him against the family of his late business partner and computer forensics expert, David Kleiman. At stake was half of both the 1.1 million bitcoin mined and held by Satoshi, a cache currently worth around $54 billion.
Bitcoin in The County

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - Bitcoin has come to the county. And while this form of cryptocurrency is well over a decade old now, some may still have trouble understanding it. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story. Bitcoin. It’s not something you may have jingling in your pocket. Bitcoin is...
