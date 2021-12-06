ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Cudi Wore Teddy Bear Slippers to a Movie Premiere

 5 days ago
Adam McKay’s new Netflix film Don’t Look Up has the kind of sprawling ensemble cast that really makes you go, “…Well!” A movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence sounds like a big enough deal, but add in Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and...

Related
The FADER

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi’s new song is a doomsday warning

"Turn off that shit Fox News, 'cause you're about to die everybody." That's a real line that Ariana Grande sings in new song "Just Look Up." Some context is probably needed. The song, which also features Kid Cudi, is taken from upcoming Netflix movie Don't Look Up, about the earth's possible destruction by a comet, and presumably makes perfect sense in context. Still, that movie isn't out until December 24 so in the meantime the song exists in a world of its own. Just Ariana Grande treating her 60M Spotify listeners to an existential bop about mass extinction. Nice.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Ariana Grande, KiD CuDi “Just Look Up”

Ariana Grande and KiD CuDi work things out with Just Look Up, their collaboration off Netflix’s Don’t Look Up soundtrack. Produced by Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande belts the highs and lows of a relationship, while CuDi pleas for forgiveness. Don’t Look Up is a sci-fi comedy film starring Leonardo DiCaprio...
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Tom Holland Knows That Everyone Needs One Great Leather Jacket

Welcome to the Biggest Fits of the Week, a roundup of the strongest, wildest, and simply biggest celebrity fits from across the globe. No, this isn't a suit. But our Men of the Year cover star is well aware that the right leather jacket, worn the right way, can make you look sharp enough to get through just about any door. The ingredients are simple: keep it simple, basically. Wear black. Chelsea boots always work. Nice pants instead of jeans, if you can. It really is that easy.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Cudi Confirms Meryl Streep “Is Fam Now” After Meeting Her At “Don’t Look Up” Premiere

72-year-old Meryl Streep has had a career like few others. Over the years, the actress has appeared in beloved classics such as Mamma Mia!, The Devil Wears Prada, Death Becomes Her, and Sophie‘s Choice, amassing a fan base who absolutely adores her. Her most recent project, a forthcoming Netflix original titled Don’t Look Up, sees her step into the shoes of the President of the United States.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Review: Leo, JLaw are trying to warn us in ‘Don’t Look Up’

You know you’re in deep doodoo when that planet-destroying comet on a collision course with Earth isn’t your biggest problem.Your biggest problem: You’re the scientist who discovered the darned thing but nobody has the patience or the bandwidth or the political will to believe it. And it’s coming. In six months. That’s a fact.That the comet is a stand-in for climate change is hardly a secret going into “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay’s exceedingly watchable, funny and star-studded yet somewhat chaotic satire. For one thing, its star is Leonardo DiCaprio, for whom climate change awareness is a passion.What becomes clear...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Adam McKay on His Stalker-y Meeting With Meryl Streep for ‘Don’t Look Up,’ and the Film’s Pre-COVID Prescience

The first time Adam McKay met Meryl Streep to discuss “Don’t Look Up,” he was momentarily intimidated. But Streep quickly put him at ease — until McKay’s phone rang, and his ringtone was the theme from “The Deer Hunter.” “It’s a stunning piece of music!” McKay says with a laugh, saying he was just looking for something beautiful for his phone. “But in that moment, I looked like the most sweaty, stalkerish fan ever.” McKay details his meeting with Streep and putting together the cast of “Don’t Look Up” in this week’s Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, listen below! Streep is just one of...
MOVIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Variety

Nicholas Britell on His Music for ‘Don’t Look Up’: Is It a Best Score Contender?

“This might have been the most challenging score I’ve ever had to write,” says composer Nicholas Britell of “Don’t Look Up,” the sci-fi social satire starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, now in theaters. Britell, a two-time Oscar nominee (“Moonlight,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) and Emmy winner (“Succession”), pondered – “every day for over a year” – how to find the right musical approach for Adam McKay’s “unbelievable blend of reality with comedy, absurdity with truth, and the profundity of the moment.” This is their fourth film together (after “The Big Short,” “Vice” and the “Succession” pilot). The challenge, says the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Highsnobiety

Kid Cudi Wore Massive Slippers on the Red Carpet and We're Here for It

Kid Cudi has blessed us with a number of red carpet fashion moments recently. It was only last month that he was wearing a bridal dress to the CFDA Fashion Awards and we're still not over his grunge-inspired look at the Met Gala. Stepping out for the premiere of Netflix's latest film Don't Look Up, the musician got us talking again as he rocked some fluffy footwear on the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence fans rejoice as she’s spotted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio on set after movie break

Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted on set of her new film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.The Oscar-winning actors will play the lead roles in Netflix comedy Don't Look Up, which is currently being directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice) in Boston.It marks one of Lawrence's first films after taking a year-long acting hiatus. She has also completed work on a mystery A24 drama titled Red, White and Water.The break means that it will have been more than two years since Lawrence was seen on screen in films Red Sparrow and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which were released in 2019.“Yes, that...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence sustains minor injuries after glass explosion stunt for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up goes wrong

Jennifer Lawrence has sustained minor injuries after a glass explosion stunt went wrong on the set of Don’t Look Up.The forthcoming Netflix comedy – which stars Lawrence opposite Leonardo DiCaprio – has been forced to temporarily suspend production following the disruption. Don’t Look Up was filming in Boston when the incident occurred, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.Lawrence had been shooting a scene with Timothee Chalamet when the controlled glass explosion sent shards of glass flying, causing minor injuries to the Hunger Games star.Production on the film was subsequently paused on Friday (5 February), however, Lawrence is expected to return to the...
MOVIES
GQMagazine

For the Third or Fourth Time, The '70s Are Back. So Why Does This Time Feel Different?

As a teenager in the 1990s, I often felt as if I had caught a case of the 1970s. That is, the culture I was being fed—from the Red Hot Chili Peppers borrowing liberally from Funkadelic’s stash to Dazed and Confused to resurgent bell bottoms and ringer t-shirts, among many other touchpoints—had been incubating for nearly two decades. Part of that probably had to do with the children of the ‘70s coming of age, taking the reins and becoming the tastemakers. Part of it, too, was surely the 20-year trend cycle working its magic. And then, in 1997, Paul Thomas Anderson released Boogie Nights, his paean to the porn-y Los Angeles of the era, and managed to recontextualize the whole period.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Tom Holland Might Be the Next Great Celebrity Watch Collector

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Between Tom Holland’s GQ cover story this week and his appearance at the Men of the Year party Thursday night, we learned a lot about love. We learned that Tom Holland loves Zendaya and Zendaya loves Tom Holland. But I also learned that I am in love with Holland’s watch collection, which apparently now includes a lovely Cartier Tank that he wore with his warm brown-orange velvet tuxedo. Unsurprisingly, playing Spider-Man has afforded Holland the chance to build a very major watch collection. He’s already racked up many of the classics, including a [Patek Philippe Aquanaut](https://www.gq.com/story/watches-of-the-week-7-6-19), a special-edition Tag Heuer Monaco, a Rolex Submariner “Cermit”, and a Rolex Daytona. And he’s just 25!, With stats like that, I’ve got my eye on him as our NGC (Next Great Collector). Also this week, Michael B. Jordan keeps it classic, and Dwyane Wade joins the Cartier crew.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

What It's Like to Work with Joaquin Phoenix (When You're a 12-Year-Old Actor)

In the new Mike Mills film C’Mon C’Mon, Joaquin Phoenix plays a radio host named Johnny who’s touring the country interviewing children about their hopes and dreams for the future. (Ira Glass is shaking.) When his sister Viv, played by Gaby Hoffman, has to unexpectedly care for her husband, Johnny takes his young nephew Jesse along for the ride.
MUSIC
Reuters

Actor Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in 'Being the Ricardos'

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on Monday launched their latest film "Being the Ricardos" in Los Angeles about Hollywood icon Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who starred in the classic American sitcom "I Love Lucy" but were also a couple off-screen. Tony Hale,...
MOVIES
