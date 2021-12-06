Kid Cudi Wore Teddy Bear Slippers to a Movie Premiere

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Between Tom Holland’s GQ cover story this week and his appearance at the Men of the Year party Thursday night, we learned a lot about love. We learned that Tom Holland loves Zendaya and Zendaya loves Tom Holland. But I also learned that I am in love with Holland’s watch collection, which apparently now includes a lovely Cartier Tank that he wore with his warm brown-orange velvet tuxedo. Unsurprisingly, playing Spider-Man has afforded Holland the chance to build a very major watch collection. He’s already racked up many of the classics, including a [Patek Philippe Aquanaut](https://www.gq.com/story/watches-of-the-week-7-6-19), a special-edition Tag Heuer Monaco, a Rolex Submariner “Cermit”, and a Rolex Daytona. And he’s just 25!, With stats like that, I’ve got my eye on him as our NGC (Next Great Collector). Also this week, Michael B. Jordan keeps it classic, and Dwyane Wade joins the Cartier crew.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 21 DAYS AGO