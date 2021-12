The Ripple price prediction is slightly bullish as the market continues to respect the $0.75 support and could push the coin upward. XRP/USD has been trading bearishly since a few weeks ago, gaining around 6.70% during the negotiation today. Looking at the daily chart, the Ripple (XRP) has been rising after touching the daily low at $0.77. At the time of writing, bulls are making an attempt to come back into the market with a cross above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, which may head towards the resistance level of $0.95.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO