‘We need justice!’ – Family of Metro bus driver pleads for help following shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The family of a Metro bus driver shot on the job last week is pleading for anyone to come forward with information on the shooter.

The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. Friday at the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road.

There were several passengers on the bus but no one was injured from the gunshot. Passengers reported it was a single gunshot from outside the bus that struck the driver while the bus was moving.

Jonathan Cobb

The driver, Jonathan Cobb, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said there was a Metro bus was fired upon 10 minutes prior near N. Hanley and Airport Rd. In that instance, the bullet struck the driver’s side of the bus but no one was seriously injured. Some shattered glass hit a passenger.

Authorities are looking for a red or maroon Chrysler PT Cruiser that was observed at or near both shootings. The vehicle is believed to have a sunroof.

Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

The Major Case Squad has 20 investigators working on the case.

The Bi-State Development, which operates Metro, is cooperating with the investigation.

Keylla Johnson, Cobb’s girlfriend, said he loved his job and career and would work overtime hours to support his family. The couple has twin girls that will be turning two years old in March 2022. She and members of Cobb’s family pleaded to the public for tips and information.

“We need justice,” she said. “Because if the shoe was on the other foot, everyone else would want the same thing.”

Johnson said Cobb didn’t have beef with anyone and didn’t cause trouble for anybody.

“A piece of me is missing right now because of someone (having) hatred in their mind to do such things,” she said. “…Please, St. Louis, I’m begging you! Let’s find out who done it. We can do it.”

Darrell Thomas, Cobb’s stepfather, said the community has to look out for itself and appealed for somebody to call CrimeStoppers to file a tip. Thomas went on to invoke the Black Lives Matter movement.

“If we say Black Lives Matter, Black lives should matter first in the Black neighborhood,” he said. “…We don’t say Black Lives Matter only when you think it’s been an injustice when the police may shoot a person. We need to know that Black Lives Matter amongst the Blacks.”

Thomas said it’s incumbent on anyone who was there that night or who might know anything to contact the police.

Antwan Wooten, who said he raised Cobb for over 20 years, described the last few days as an unending nightmare and said Cobb was a light for everyone in his life.

Cobb also chastised the “snitches get stitches” mantra.

“It sounds good until it’s you,” he said.

Charna Wooten, Cobb’s only sister, took the podium and offered a tearful plea to the public. She said their mother died more than two decades ago and she’s taken care of and raised Cobb like a son.

“I try to think of words that I can say, but the only thing I can do is ask you all — if you know something, please! Please say something! Please! We’re begging the community.” she said. “…Jonathan needs justice!”

Anyone with information on the shooting who wishes to remain anonymous can call 866-731-TIPS. CrimeStoppers has doubled the reward for tips leading to arrest in this case up to $10,000.

