ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

‘We need justice!’ – Family of Metro bus driver pleads for help following shooting

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tz8C6_0dFdCB1T00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The family of a Metro bus driver shot on the job last week is pleading for anyone to come forward with information on the shooter.

The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. Friday at the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road.

There were several passengers on the bus but no one was injured from the gunshot. Passengers reported it was a single gunshot from outside the bus that struck the driver while the bus was moving.

Eureka just made ‘handle flipping’ illegal to curb car break-ins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03n4x7_0dFdCB1T00
Jonathan Cobb

The driver, Jonathan Cobb, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said there was a Metro bus was fired upon 10 minutes prior near N. Hanley and Airport Rd. In that instance, the bullet struck the driver’s side of the bus but no one was seriously injured. Some shattered glass hit a passenger.

Authorities are looking for a red or maroon Chrysler PT Cruiser that was observed at or near both shootings. The vehicle is believed to have a sunroof.

  • Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
  • Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
  • Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
  • Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
  • Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
  • Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
  • Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
  • Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
  • Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dp1H7_0dFdCB1T00
    Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2gmO_0dFdCB1T00
    Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
  • Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKpYw_0dFdCB1T00
    Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
  • Courtesy Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

The Major Case Squad has 20 investigators working on the case.

The Bi-State Development, which operates Metro, is cooperating with the investigation.

Keylla Johnson, Cobb’s girlfriend, said he loved his job and career and would work overtime hours to support his family. The couple has twin girls that will be turning two years old in March 2022. She and members of Cobb’s family pleaded to the public for tips and information.

Investigation continues into crash that killed 2 MoDOT workers

“We need justice,” she said. “Because if the shoe was on the other foot, everyone else would want the same thing.”

Johnson said Cobb didn’t have beef with anyone and didn’t cause trouble for anybody.

“A piece of me is missing right now because of someone (having) hatred in their mind to do such things,” she said. “…Please, St. Louis, I’m begging you! Let’s find out who done it. We can do it.”

Darrell Thomas, Cobb’s stepfather, said the community has to look out for itself and appealed for somebody to call CrimeStoppers to file a tip. Thomas went on to invoke the Black Lives Matter movement.

“If we say Black Lives Matter, Black lives should matter first in the Black neighborhood,” he said. “…We don’t say Black Lives Matter only when you think it’s been an injustice when the police may shoot a person. We need to know that Black Lives Matter amongst the Blacks.”

Thomas said it’s incumbent on anyone who was there that night or who might know anything to contact the police.

Antwan Wooten, who said he raised Cobb for over 20 years, described the last few days as an unending nightmare and said Cobb was a light for everyone in his life.

Cobb also chastised the “snitches get stitches” mantra.

“It sounds good until it’s you,” he said.

Charna Wooten, Cobb’s only sister, took the podium and offered a tearful plea to the public. She said their mother died more than two decades ago and she’s taken care of and raised Cobb like a son.

“I try to think of words that I can say, but the only thing I can do is ask you all — if you know something, please! Please say something! Please! We’re begging the community.” she said. “…Jonathan needs justice!”

Anyone with information on the shooting who wishes to remain anonymous can call 866-731-TIPS. CrimeStoppers has doubled the reward for tips leading to arrest in this case up to $10,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Man dies after being struck by car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man died Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. The incident happened at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Deer Street around 12:15 p.m., according to police. The vehicle that struck the victim fled the scene. Accident Reconstruction has been requested.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Funeral for a fallen St. Louis County Police detective

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The funeral for fallen St. Louis County Police Detective Antonio Valentine will take place Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. The service will take place at 9 a.m. Military honors and interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Hundreds of people were at Valentine’s visitation Thursday at Austin Layne […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bus Driver#St#Eureka#Chrysler#The Bi State Development#Metro
FOX 2

Endangered Silver Advisory issued for 78-year-old Florissant man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued by the St. Louis County Police Department for a 78-year-old man. Don Nguyen was last seen Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in a car in the 1600 block of Boardwalk Avenue in Florissant. He was driving a dark blue 2017 Toyota Corolla with Missouri […]
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

3 injured after severe storms in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — At least three people were injured after a tornado barreled through St. Charles County Friday night. Two of them were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. Rescue crews are also trying to help someone trapped inside a home near Route 94 and Highway F and in Defiance, Missouri. […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Tractor-trailer and vehicle on fire on WB 270 at Lindbergh

ST. LOUIS – An overturned car and a tractor-trailer were on fire on westbound 270 at Lindbergh Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 5:35 a.m. The vehicle was located just behind the tractor-trailer. As of 6:35, traffic was backed up to West Florissant. Motorists were diverted onto Lindbergh because the incident was just after […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Two die in Lincoln County crash on Highway 47

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Two people died in a crash in Lincoln County Thursday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Highway 47, just south of Highway U. This is south of Hawk Point, Missouri. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Pair charged in St. Louis phone store robberies

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted two men Wednesday in connection with numerous armed robberies of St. Louis cellphone stores. According to court documents, the robberies took place at the following dates and locations:. On Aug. 26, 2021, at the Boost Mobile at 3636 Page Blvd. On...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy