ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

TSX rallies as investors see recent volatility as overdone

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as investors took the view that the recent selloff driven by worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and potentially tighter monetary policy went too far.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 227.83 points, or 1.1%, at 20,861.10. It fell 2.3% last week, its biggest weekly decline since January.

"I think people woke up over the weekend and said the volatility of last week was perhaps overdone," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

"It's not just limited to what's going on in Toronto, it's also going on in the United States."

Wall Street's major averages closed higher with economically sensitive sectors and travel-related stocks soaring as investors were encouraged by some optimistic comments from a top U.S. official on the new variant.

All 11 of the Toronto market's main sectors gained ground, including a 1.7% advance for energy as oil prices rallied. U.S. crude oil futures settled 4.9% higher at $69.49 a barrel.

Consumer cyclical shares rose 2.1%, while the technology group ended 1% higher.

It was led by a 9.3% jump in the shares of Dye & Durham Ltd (DND.TO) after the cloud-based software company said it has acquired Telus Corp's (T.TO) financial solutions business.

"Markets are probably going to be volatile until we get through the Federal Reserve meeting," said Gregory Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers meet next week and will consider speeding the reduction of their bond-buying program, which currently is on track to end by June 2022. read more

The Bank of Canada is due to make a policy decision on Wednesday.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsx#Investors#Omicron#S P#Ig Wealth Management#Dye Durham Ltd#Telus Corp#Purpose Investments#U S Federal Reserve#The Bank Of Canada
TheStreet

Investors White-Knuckled Ahead of Friday's Inflation Report

All eyes are on the latest U.S. inflation numbers set to be released on Friday, and what's expected to be another big number that could cause more volatility in the markets. U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday as anxious investors await the November consumer price index report, considered a prelude to what will take place at the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow's 3 Worst Performing Stocks This Year?

2021 has been an exceptional year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. But three stocks have not joined in the rally. Two of these three laggards appear attractive at their current levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index made up of 30 of the largest and most influential...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a Market Bounce

Despite the inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints surrounding the globe, weak job growth reports and breakout of Omicron variant made the witness a pullback last Friday. However, falling jobless claims and energy prices could make the markets rebound soon. Thus, it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:WIT), ICL Group (ICL), Information Services (III), and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) with immense growth potential now.Increasing concerns about inflation, supply chain constraints, a weak job figure for November, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the emergence of highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variants resulted in a market sell-off last Friday.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Asian markets rise as investors await U.S. inflation data

BEIJING — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve’s decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. The Shanghai Composite Index. SHCOMP,. +0.98%. rose 1% after producer price inflation eased to 12.9% over a...
WORLD
Reuters

TSX gains on relief rally after U.S. CPI data

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as the closely-watched U.S. inflation print came in broadly in line with expectations and as oil prices recovered, but sentiment remained fragile on worries over the COVID-19 pandemic. At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX...
STOCKS
investing.com

Despite 800% Rally, GameStop Keeps Investors Guessing

GameStop (NYSE: GME ), a stock favored by the Reddit-inspired crowd of retail investors, is losing its shine in the absence of a well-crafted turnaround plan. Millions of retail traders, who have fuelled the stock’s 835% surge this year on hopes chairman Ryan Cohen is putting the struggling bricks-and-mortar retailer on a sustainable growth path, were disappointed yesterday when he didn’t appear on an earnings call.
STOCKS
Reuters

TSX clings to weekly gain as investors hope for Santa Claus rally

TORONTO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Friday fell for a third day as technology and healthcare stocks lost ground, but the index still posted a weekly gain amid optimism that it would benefit from a historically strong period for equities. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

244K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy