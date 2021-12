Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. For 45 seconds, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) bit her lip, leveled her gaze, and held her cellphone steady before a pair of microphones as a hateful voicemail unfurled from its speaker. “We see you, Muslim sand nigger bitch,” a low voice mumbled, adding “piece of shit” and “jihadist” to his string of epithets. The caller predicted Omar “will not live much longer,” claiming “plenty” would “love the opportunity to take you off the face of the fucking Earth.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO