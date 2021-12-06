Registered sex offender arrested for child sex crimes in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Alexander County arrested a registered sex offender from Burke County on child sex charges.

According to Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Justin Dean Chapman was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree statutory sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child. The incident occurred between July 1 and July 15, 2021.

Chapman was booked into the Alexander County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

