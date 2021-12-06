ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, NC

Registered sex offender arrested for child sex crimes in Alexander County

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCznm_0dFdBZvS00

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Alexander County arrested a registered sex offender from Burke County on child sex charges.

According to Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Justin Dean Chapman was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree statutory sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child. The incident occurred between July 1 and July 15, 2021.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Chapman was booked into the Alexander County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 9

Always Right?
4d ago

Gee yet another member of the LGBTQ, maybe if people weren't so worried about transgender people using the bathroom, we could actually pass better sex crime laws.

Reply(2)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alexander County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Alexander County, NC
Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Multi-million dollar bonds for 2 California men charged with drug trafficking in North Carolina: Sheriff

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities in Forsyth County have arrested two people on drug trafficking charges. On Nov. 23, detectives were given information that indicated that a “Mexico-based drug trafficking organization” was distributing large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine within Forsyth County, according to a press release. Detectives identified a 2015 Jeep Wrangler […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Sex Offender#Fox 46 News Alerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Gun found on 14-year-old girl at NC high school; student brought gun to school to sell it, deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Western Alamance High School on Wednesday, the school system confirmed. School officials received a tip about a possible weapon on campus and went on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon. During a search, a 9mm handgun was confiscated from a 14-year-old female student. According […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy