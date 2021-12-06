ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Drake Withdraws Both Of His 2021 Grammy Nominations

By Rivea Ruff
Essence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto-based rapper Drake has taken himself out of the running for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Drake has decided he’s not interested in competing in the 2021 Grammy’s race. The Toronto rapper has personally made the decision to withdraw his entries from...

www.essence.com

Comments / 1

Related
Elite Daily

Miley Had The Most Rock-And-Roll Reaction To The Grammys Snubbing Her

ICYMI, the Recording Academy officially released its complete list of 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 23, and some names were missing from the list. Among the artists who weren’t recognized for their recent album releases was Miley Cyrus, and the singer didn’t hold back when it came to detailing how she felt about the choice. Shortly after the Academy released the list, Miley Cyrus tweeted about the Grammys snubbing Plastic Hearts, and her response was everything you’d hope for.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Cardi B Makes History as First Female Rapper With Multiple Diamond Tracks

Cardi B has made history as the first female rapper to receive diamond certification on multiple songs. On Monday, the top-charting rapper’s 2018 collaborative single with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You,” reached 10 million sales in the United States, reaching the required milestone for diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, according to Chart Data.
MUSIC
NBC News

Taylor Swift removed as Grammy nominee for Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour'

The Recording Academy removed Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent as nominees for Grammy album of the year for their roles as songwriters on Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour," citing a submission error. “During the submission process, the Academy received credits from the label for the track ‘deju vu.’ Last week,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Nas
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
J. Cole
Person
Drake
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Taylor Swift loses Grammy nomination

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift, St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff have lost one of their Grammy nominations. The three were removed from the nomination from Album of the Year for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour”, the Recording Academy announced. Swift, St. Vincent, and Antonoff had been listed as songwriters on Rodrigo’s song,...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Shares that Drake and Nicki Minaj Denied ‘Montero’ Album Feature

Say what you want, Montero Hill, better known by his stage name, Lil Nas X is proving himself in the industry each day. From the marketing to his debut album that succeeded over 147 million streams, Lil Nas X proves that he is here to stay, despite critics who believe there is no room for an openly gay artist in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Skims X Fendi Collab In Stunning New IG Photos

Even when Nicki Minaj tries to stay out of the limelight, her name is always a topic of conversation. In the last week-and-a-half, Lil Nas X revealed that Minaj (and Drake) turned him down for Montero features, fans tried to rekindle the Cardi B beef when Halle Berry called Cardi the "queen of hip hop," and Winnie Harlow called Nicki the same thing a day later. Latto publicly praised both Nicki and Cardi in an attempt to distance herself from their "beef," Nicki hosted a Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Bravo, and her fans came to her defense once again after "Seeing Green," her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, wasn't nominated for a single Grammy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Nominations#Grammy Awards#Rapper#Best Rap Performance#The Recording Academy#Donda
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot With Cardi B's Sister Hennessy Carolina...Again

The relationship status of Kodak Black is everchanging but he has someone else in his sights. It wasn't that long ago that Kodak and Mellow Rackz suggested that they were in a relationship and later, they released videos that seemed to show they were engaged. That came and went without an explanation and since that time, Kodak has been offering up tidbits about what he wants from a woman.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy