Drake Withdraws Both Of His 2021 Grammy Nominations

Even when Nicki Minaj tries to stay out of the limelight, her name is always a topic of conversation. In the last week-and-a-half, Lil Nas X revealed that Minaj (and Drake) turned him down for Montero features, fans tried to rekindle the Cardi B beef when Halle Berry called Cardi the "queen of hip hop," and Winnie Harlow called Nicki the same thing a day later. Latto publicly praised both Nicki and Cardi in an attempt to distance herself from their "beef," Nicki hosted a Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Bravo, and her fans came to her defense once again after "Seeing Green," her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, wasn't nominated for a single Grammy.

