ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gardner Minshew found a fan with his jersey and went berserk

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9qU7_0dFdBRre00

Wherever Gardner Minshew goes, some form of highlight content follows.

In his first start as a Philadelphia Eagle against the New York Jets, he tossed a beautiful ball over the top to tight end Dallas Goedert, good for the first touchdown of the day and the official beginning of Minshew Mania in Philly. After the game, he went viral on social media thanks to a heartwarming video of his celebrationn with his father following the exciting victory. And on Monday, thanks to footage that was captured by the great people over at NFL Films, we saw an epic interaction between Minshew and a fan who rocked the quarterback's jersey in the stands.

I truly am not sure if I've ever seen an NFL player leap out of pure joy and adrenaline upon seeing a fan hand him his own jersey, but that's Minshew for you. After all, there couldn't have been all that many Minshew jerseys in the stands, as backup quarterbacks don't typically get that type of attention from a fan base. But — and I repeat — that's just the Minshew effect.

Could he do anything else to ingratiate himself with the fan base? Probably not. But that might be a good thing, as Jalen Hurts has done more than enough, in this humble sportswriter's opinion, to warrant the starting job going forward, and keeping the Minshew frenzy at a low is probably best to determine the ideal path toward the future for this franchise.

After all... it was the Jets. Carson Wentz, Tua Tagovailoa and Matt Ryan also had great games against the Jets this year, with stat lines comparable to that of Minshew in Week 13, and so we can probably assume that Hurts would have torn up New York had he been able to go. And for that reason, Minshew Mania isn't and shouldn't be in full form. It's Hurts' team, and Nick Sirianni's loyalty to his starting quarterback reflects that.

But for now, let's appreciate what we have in Minshew after his shining moment: a solid quarterback, and a damn fun guy to root for.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
EagleMaven

Giving Gardner Minshew a Game Could Help Eagles Gather Intelligence

PHILADELPHIA - Let’s begin this exercise with a stipulation. The Eagles aren't thinking about benching Jalen Hurts nor should they, but playing it safe with his ankle injury could provide some valuable information when it comes to the organization's most pressing on-field question: the long-term answer at the game's most important position.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gardner Minshew Postgame Video

The legend of Gardner Minshew II continues to grow. Minshew stepped in for an injured Jalen Hurts and had a great game on Sunday. He led the Eagles to a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets and after the game he was greeted by his biggest fan. His father.
NFL
FanSided

Gardner Minshew’s rookie year comparison not fair to Trevor Lawrence

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew had an outstanding performance against the New York Jets in Week 13. Faster than you can say mustache, talking heads began wondering whether the Jags should have kept him and a recent graph comparing Minshew and Trevor Lawrence is making the rounds on social media. All things considered, it’s not fair as both passers were working under two different sets of circumstances.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts is out, Gardner Minshew is in for Week 13

Welp, it’s officially official; Jalen Hurt is out as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ starting quarterback… at least for Week 13. That’s right, despite some speculation heading in the opposite direction and a desire from 1 to get back on the field after tweaking his ankle versus the New York Giants, Hurts will be on the sidelines for the Eagles’ forthcoming contest against the New York Jets, with Gardner Minshew set to take his place in the starting lineup.
NFL
FanSided

Jaguars’ decision to trade Gardner Minshew was right

The NFL is a cold business and it isn’t always easy to see a team trade your favorite player. Sure, you will continue rooting every Sunday regardless of who takes the field but it doesn’t make it any less unpleasant. Over the last few years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have traded several fan favorites such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive end Calais Campbell and quarterback Gardner Minshew.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Carson Wentz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Jags QB Gardner Minshew set to start for Eagles Week 13

Finally, fans will get to see the return of Minshew Mania! However, this time it will be with the Philadelphia Eagles. Former Jacksonville Jaguars sixth-round pick, Gardner Minshew II, will make his first start with his new team as Jalen Hurts was ruled questionable on the final injury report with an ankle injury. With the Eagles’ game against the New York Jets set to take place in less than an hour, the team decided to make Hurts inactive, giving the nod to Minshew for his first start since being traded by the Jags.
NFL
ESPN

In Jalen Hurts vs. Gardner Minshew QB debate, answer is clear for Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Monday marks the one-year anniversary of Carson Wentz being benched in favor of Jalen Hurts. Calls for the Philadelphia Eagles to make a quarterback switch came weeks earlier than that, as Wentz struggled through the worst season of his career. Then-coach Doug Pederson resisted for a while, understanding the weight and potential consequences of such a decision. But with the Eagles trailing the Green Bay Packers 20-6 in Week 13, and the offense once again stuck in neutral, Pederson went to Hurts early in the third quarter.
NFL
arcamax.com

Gardner Minshew leads the Birds to victory with Jalen Hurts out

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Minshew Mania has officially arrived. After quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out of Sunday’s game versus the New York Jets with a left ankle injury, Gardner Minshew was inserted as the starter. The Fu Manchu mustache-equipped quarterback tore up the Jets, leading the Eagles to an...
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Gardner Minshew has great exchange with fan after win

No player was more thrilled with his team’s win in Week 13 than Gardner Minshew, and the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was happy to share that excitement with a fan after the game. Minshew started in place of the injured Jalen Hurts and played extremely well in a 33-18 road win...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Films#Jersey#American Football#Philadelphia Eagle#Minshew Mania#Hurts
Sporting News

Gardner Minshew on near-perfect Eagles debut: 'It felt so good, man'

Gardner Minshew made his first start with the Eagles on Sunday afternoon. It came in Philadelphia's Week 13 game against the Jets. Philadelphia's No. 1 quarterback, Jalen Hurts, missed the game with an ankle injury. Thanks to Minshew's performance, the Eagles didn't miss Hurts much in their 33-18 road win.
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Gardner Minshew starting could be the beginning of the end for Jalen Hurts

The Eagles offense looked as dysfunctional as it possibly could this past weekend and there’s a chance that those struggles will be here to stay if Jalen Hurts is unable to play this weekend due to an injury. However, we’ve seen this tale before and we ultimately know how it ends.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Watch Gardner Minshew throw his first touchdown

Well, that didn’t take long. After watching Marcus Epps save a special teams touchdown by Braxton Berrios for a 79-yard return, Gardner Minshew nailed Dallas Goedert for a 36-yard touchdown on his very first drive as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ starting quarterback. Now granted, this technically wasn’t Minshew’s first drive as...
NFL
New York Post

Gardner Minshew has sweet moment with dad as Eagles QB controversy begins

The most memorable moment of Gardner Minshew’s noteworthy Sunday may not have taken place on the field. After Minshew’s first start in nearly a year ended with the Eagles’ 33-18 victory over the Jets, the 25-year-old quarterback met up with his dad outside MetLife Stadium, where they shared a sweet father-son moment.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Denver Post

Jets start strong, then sputter in loss to Gardner Minshew, Eagles

The Jets defense reverted back to their old ways on Sunday, when they allowed the Eagles offense to cruise to a 33-18 win. The immediate outrage centers around the defense being atrocious and rightfully so. This season was always about the development of Zach Wilson. And the silver lining is...
NFL
CBS Sports

Minshew Mania reborn? Gardner Minshew throws TDs on his first two drives as Eagles starter

Gardner Minshew didn't need a long time to shake off the rust in his first game starting for the Philadelphia Eagles. Minshew needed just three passes on the Eagles' opening drive to throw his first touchdown pass, a 36-yard ball to Dallas Goedert in the first quarter that put the Eagles ahead 7-6 over the New York Jets. And he wasn't done, throwing another touchdown pass on his second drive.
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

What can the Eagles expect from Gardner Minshew in his first start?

The Eagles traded Joe Flacco to the Jets after No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson was injured. This paved the way for former Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew to be the backup to Jalen Hurts. There has been a lot of speculation this week that Hurts could miss time with an ankle injury, so yet again the Eagles could see some craziness with a backup QB.
NFL
Yardbarker

Gardner Minshew Made the Game Fun for Both Fans and Teammates

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.- There is no denying that Gardner Minshew was fun to watch, for both players and fans alike on Sunday. The Eagles' backup quarterback, who sparked a 33-18 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, peppers some of his sentences with “dude” and there is still a leftover trace of an accent learned during his Mississippi upbringing.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy