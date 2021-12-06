ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is privacy dead?

By Washington University in St. Louis
 5 days ago

Newswise — Everywhere we turn, companies and governments are seeking information about us and everyone we interact with. Advertising companies mine our internet searches to provide “more relevant” ads. Cameras watch our intersections and our front doors. Drones fly in our skies. And we volunteer personal information through the trackers on...

Washington Post

Android privacy settings to change now

Android is one of the most widely used operating systems in the world, and it’s full of settings and options to help keep your personal data safe. But trying to use all of those tools effectively can sometimes feel a little confusing — and that’s where the Help Desk comes in.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Protect Your Privacy With This Discounted VPN

A good virtual private network will keep your data secure when you're using public Wi-Fi, and a great one—like VPNSecure—will let you surf with anonymity almost anywhere. First and foremost, VPNSecure has what any good security service needs: a no-log policy. It means that as you're using the company's secure servers to hide your IP address, no record is kept of which internet destinations you visit.
TECHNOLOGY
avast.com

Vaccine passports that protect privacy are possible

It’s our job as consumers — and as privacy advocates — to make sure that any solutions we adopt protect both our privacy and our health. At the beginning of the pandemic, Jon Callas was a technologist at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. Now, after nearly two years of dealing with Covid-19, Callas is the Director of Technology Projects at the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). And, in both roles, he’s been asking: What do we do about vaccine passports?
HEALTH
AFP

US lawmakers rebuff Instagram boss's self-regulation pitch

Instagram's boss aimed to appease fuming US lawmakers Wednesday with a rosy view of the photo-sharing app's impact on teens, but they rejected his self-regulation proposal and signalled a rekindled push to clamp down on Big Tech. Adam Mosseri argued the service could help struggling young people, despite documents leaked by a company insider raising worries of harms, including a 2019 study saying Instagram made one in three teenage girls feel worse when they were unhappy with their bodies. "Sometimes young people can come to Instagram, dealing with difficult things in their lives. I believe that Instagram can help in those critical moments," Mosseri told a Senate commerce subcommittee, at the latest hearing probing how social media could be hurting teens. His testimony came as the services run by Facebook parent Meta battle a crisis fueled by the company's own research, and which has refueled a years-old US push for regulation.
INTERNET
Mark Zuckerberg
pymnts

Facebook Faces Lawsuits Over Alleged Privacy Violations

Social media giant Facebook could face potential litigation from European consumer groups stemming from its collection of personal information related to games available on the app in 2012, according to a Thursday (Dec. 2) report from Reuters. The lawsuits — should they be filed — would be related to privacy...
INTERNET
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Twitter expands privacy policy to include photos, videos

While Twitter is not necessarily a platform where people primarily share photos and videos, there are a lot of users, both content creators and regular users, that do so. There are also those who do it for not so good reasons and Twitter wants to take action against those who do it for nefarious purposes. They’re now expanding their privacy policy to include this kind of content, particularly if the photos or videos are private and are published on the platform without consent.
INTERNET
albuquerqueexpress.com

Twitter's new privacy rules aren't there for YOUR privacy

A new policy by Twitter that promises to ban private photos and videos of private individuals is just another attempt by big media to prevent legitimate investigations of prominent people. "In an effort to reduce the possible harassment experienced by women, minorities, and activists, Twitter has decided to create a...
INTERNET
Slate

How Big Tech Turns Privacy Laws Into Privacy Theater

When whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before Congress in October, she revealed that Facebook designed and marketed a harmful product with full knowledge of its dangers. It isn’t remarkable that Haugen came forward, nor are the misdeeds she revealed. What’s remarkable is that Big Tech whistleblowers are rare finds in a sea of foot soldiers. And what’s most shocking about those foot soldiers is that many of them don’t even realize how complicit they are in their employers’ crusade to undermine our privacy.
INTERNET
#Online Privacy#Privacy Law#Washington University
Beta News

Meet the three amigos of data: Governance, privacy and security

The three slices of the data pie -- data governance, data privacy and data security -- are often lumped together -- but although they naturally overlap, there are crucial differences that are important to understand. Let’s slice up the pie. First, there’s data governance. You can think of it as...
TECHNOLOGY
Infopackets

Android 12 Brings Incredibly Useful Privacy Tools

The latest version of Android adds several new privacy features. However, users may need to make some manual tweaks to take full advantage. The changes come in Android 12 which is rolling out to newer phones at the moment. Older models will either get it later on or will never be able to get it, depending on the manufacturer.
CELL PHONES
23andme.com

The 23andMe privacy team answers 10 common questions

Our commitment to transparency never ends, so we put together answers to several of the most commonly asked questions we receive about privacy at 23andMe. You should read our Privacy Statement for details, but this is a good summary of some of the basics that you can review in just a few minutes. Feel free to contact us with any of your privacy questions that we don’t cover below.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Hacks, ransomware and data privacy dominated cybersecurity in 2021

Cyberattacks grabbed headlines throughout 2021 as massive disruptions affected government agencies, major companies and even supply chains for essential goods like gasoline and meat. The year started off on a sour security note. In January, the FBI, the National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency jointly suggested...
FIFA
makeuseof.com

How to Use DuckDuckGo to Protect Your Privacy on Android

There are dozens of privacy and anti-tracking extensions that you can add to your preferred desktop browser. But for a long time, prioritizing privacy has been a privilege limited to desktop users without Android. As the average internet user surfs the internet and uses apps more than ever, privacy on...
CELL PHONES
PCWorld

Perfect Privacy VPN review: Speedy, secretive, antiquated

Perfect Privacy doesn’t have the best looking interface, but it does offer some helpful information. There’s no hard limit on the number of devices you can use simultaneously, but you will pay more than you would with other services. We also have some concerns that the leaders of this company prefer to remain anonymous.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

In-Store Tracking: Is It A Threat To Consumer Privacy?

Tech entrepreneur, cybersecurity innovator& author. Co-founder/CTO at LoginRadius — a leading identity platform securing 1B+ IDs globally. The amount of data/information collected by retailers is anticipated to surpass 175 zettabytes by 2025, according to Deloitte. With this much data being collected, the complications from even a fraction of this data and information being leaked or compromised by cybercriminals are severe.
RETAIL
lifewire.com

How to Access the Android 12 Privacy Dashboard

This article explains how to access the Privacy Dashboard in Android 12. We'll also discuss the different categories of information you can find here. How Do I Open the Privacy Dashboard in Android 12?. Like most Android updates, Android 12 changes up how some of the settings menus are categorized....
CELL PHONES
Elizabeth

Principle Of Anti-Facial Recognition Privacy Glasses

Strictly speaking, anti-facial recognition privacy glasses should be called anti-face detection collection glasses.Different from other algorithmic disturbance solutions, this one disturbs the camera’s correct collection of facial information from facial collection and detection in the whole work process of facial recognition system. The collected facial information fails or is short of much key recognition information. As a result, the subsequent facial recognition rate declines or fails, thus effectively preventing the normal facial recognition of the system.

