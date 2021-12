Representative David Gomberg is a Democrat representing the people of the Central Coast. Across my district, most landlords are not big corporations, but retired nurses, teachers, and small business owners who saw a need in their community and invested in housing. Our landlords have faced tremendous financial burdens and struggled to make ends meet throughout the pandemic. I’ve heard from many of my constituents who are housing providers and whose tenants, through no fault of their own, are months behind on rent. This is especially true for small and medium-sized landlords, whose financial well-being and security depends on rent being paid on time.

