Panthers designate OL Cameron Erving for return

By Zachary Links
 5 days ago
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) rushes against Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Cameron Erving (75). Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers designated Cameron Erving to return from injured reserve. With that, the offensive tackle will be eligible to play anytime within the next 21 days.

Erving was put on IR with a calf injury in early November. Before that, he was sidelined with a neck injury. All together, the 29-year-old has appeared in just seven games so far this year. Without him, the Panthers have been starting Dennis Daley with support from rookie Brady Christensen.

The Panthers, of course, are going to be without Christian McCaffrey for the rest of the year, so Erving’s return will only help so much. Still, the extra protection could help as they look to make the most of their season. The Panthers are 5-7 following their pre-bye loss to the Dolphins. They are — technically — still in the playoff mix, but they’ll have to beat the Falcons this week in order to keep their hopes alive.

In other Panthers news, head coach Matt Rhule reportedly wants to stay put, rather than chase any of this year’s NCAA openings. It’s not a given that the Panthers will have him back, of course, but the early word is that he’ll get another chance in 2022.

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

