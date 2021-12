Up to 40% Better Price Performance than Existing GPU-based Amazon EC2 Instances is Now Available with a Single Click. cnvrg.io, the operating system for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) built by data scientists, announced that Habana’s Gaudi AI Accelerator is available on cnvrg.io’s Metacloud marketplace of AI infrastructure solutions. cnvrg.io Metacloud enables AI developers to run AI/ML workloads on a mix of infrastructure and hardware choices, even within the same workflow or pipeline. , AI developers can reduce the cost to train models, and innovate faster by optimizing training capacity, effectively merging their on-premises capacity with Amazon EC2 DL1 instances powered by Gaudi accelerators.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 HOURS AGO