ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Catoosa police arrest a man after being lead on a chase through Tulsa

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3P0U_0dFd9poV00
Catoosa police arrested Harley Campbell in Tulsa after he allegedly lead them on chase and hit a patrol vehicle with his ca

TULSA, Okla. — Catoosa police arrested Harley Campbell in Tulsa after he allegedly lead them on chase and hit a patrol vehicle with his car.

The arrest report said Campbell was attempting to steal $450 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Catoosa when police were called.

When police tried to stop him in the parking lot, he threw the merchandise at their patrol car, got in his car and drove off, according to the report.

Campbell lead police to the area of 6th St. and Lewis Ave. before striking the front end of a police car with his car.

After the collision, police tried to remove Campbell from the car but were forced to use a taser to get him to exit the vehicle, according to the report.

Campbell was out on bond for a previous pursuit with a stolen vehicle and was booked into a jail in Rogers County. He is being charged with petty larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding a police officer, resisting arrest and drug charges.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Driver of stolen car leads troopers on chase

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol were led on a chase of a stolen car early Wednesday morning. The car was stolen from Owasso, and the driver crashed near the I-244 and I-44 split near the Town West Shopping center. The driver fled the scene. Investigators are searching...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Indiana man driving SUV at 104 mph had child in vehicle, deputies say

PINE TOWNSHIP, Ind. — An Indiana man is accused of racing his SUV at speeds up to 104 mph with a young child inside, authorities said. William Fredrick Herren III, 21, of Michigan City, was charged with felony neglect of a dependant and misdemeanor reckless driving and no insurance with a prior conviction charges, according to Porter County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

Video: Florida deputy shoots 88-year-old former officer in own home

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Body camera video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments a deputy opened fire on a man in his Florida home, killing him. The deputy had been dispatched to the home of 88-year-old Ronald Ehrich, a former police officer, for a welfare check, WTSP reported. A neighbor called police because she saw the home’s garage door open and hadn’t seen Ehrich.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Former Saints player Glenn Foster Jr. dies in police custody

REFORM, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama are investigating after a former NFL player died in police custody after a high-speed chase. Glenn Foster Jr., 31, died at a hospital Monday. Foster was arrested by Reform, Alabama police for driving up to 90 mph and leading officers on a chase...
REFORM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catoosa, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Catoosa, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Prosecutor: Potter 'failed' Wright; defense calls it mistake

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright went on trial on manslaughter charges Wednesday, with a prosecutor saying Kim Potter had been trained how to avoid such deadly mix-ups but still got it wrong.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRMG

Woman pulled from car that was submerged in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Coast Guard staged a rescue Wednesday when a car was found in the water at Niagara Falls. The car was submerged about 50 yards from the brink of the American Falls when helicopters lowered a Coast Guard officer down, The Buffalo News reported. Videos posted to Twitter from the scene show the officer being lowered down.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
41K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy