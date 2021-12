Tiffin, Ohio — The owner of a new experience-based business is excited to help people in Tiffin and Seneca County get in touch with their creative side. Studio 605 Fine Art, located in the heart of Downtown Tiffin on the second floor of the Laird Building, 120 1/2 S. Washington St., Suite 215, Tiffin, will have its grand opening on Dec. 14.

TIFFIN, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO