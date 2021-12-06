ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications Closing for the NOMEA Competition

theviolinchannel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOMEA organizes international competitions and festivals both live and online, referred to as one of "the best Italian innovative projects of 2020." You can find the application here. Applicants apply based on age, with first, second, and third prizes awarded in each category. The Junior A category, ages 6...

theviolinchannel.com

theviolinchannel.com

Australia’s Freedman Fellowship Announces 2021 Winner

Tokyo-born Kyla Matsuura-Miller, 28, was one of four finalists, which included flutist Eliza Shephard, double bassist Will Hansen, and violist Molly Collier-O’Boyle. The Freedman Fellowship Awards are offered annually to Australian musicians up to age 30. The award is received by a classical music instrumentalist and a jazz musician, who are nominated by distinguished musicians from around the nation.
WORLD
theviolinchannel.com

Semi-Finalists Announced at Poland's Wajnberg International Violin Competition

The 2021 Mieczysław Wajnberg International Violin Competition announced the 12 candidates advancing to the semi-final round. The competition was founded in honor of Polish composer Mieczysław Weinberg, whose legacy was discovered recently after a revival concert series at the 2010 Bregenz Festival in Austria. Today, he is regarded as one of the greatest Polish composers of the 20th century, alongside Karol Szymanowski, Witold Lutosławski, Henryk Mikołaj Górecki, and Krzysztof Penderecki.
WORLD
Laredo Morning Times

Peter Kerekes’ ‘107 Mothers’ Wins the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films at Cairo Film Festival

Slovak filmmaker Peter Kerekes’ “107 Mothers,” which premiered in Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section and was selected as the Slovak entry for the Best International Feature Film category of the 94th Academy Awards, has won the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films. The award was presented on Wednesday at the Cairo Film Festival, which runs as a physical event until Sunday.
MOVIES
theviolinchannel.com

Contemporary Ensemble of Montreal to Shut Down

Artistic Director and founder of the Contemporary Ensemble of Montreal (ECM+), Véronique Lacroix, told Ludwig van that before the pandemic even began, there were already discussions about wrapping up the ensemble. The news was announced in Montréal during what was going to be one of ECM+'s final concerts. The ensemble...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Despite pandemic, famed Italian theater opens season

While many European theaters remain closed due to the pandemic, the famed Teatro alla Scala on Tuesday opened its new season with the gala premiere of Verdi’s “Macbeth” to a fully seated house.Despite the glittery evening wear and a guest list that included Giorgio Armani and Italy’s president, Sergio Mattarella the mood was more restrained than usual for the event that is considered a highlight of the European cultural calendar. The appreciative crowd showered flowers from the tiered balconies on stars baritone Luca Salsi who sang the title role and Russian soprano Anna Netrebko as the conniving Lady...
THEATER & DANCE
Phys.org

Tracing European conflicts using lead isotopes in paints used by Dutch masters

A team of researchers from Vrije University, Conservation & Science, Rijksmuseum and the University of Amsterdam has found that it is possible to trace conflicts in Europe by analyzing lead isotopes in paint used by Dutch master painters. They have published their results in the journal Science Advances. As part...
SCIENCE
Variety

Mexican Director Joaquin del Paso’s ‘The Hole in the Fence’ Scores Cairo Film Festival’s Golden Pyramid

Mexican director Joaquin del Paso’s coming-of-age drama “The Hole in the Fence,” set in an all-male religious camp in rural Mexico, scored the Cairo Film Festival’s top prize, the Golden Pyramid, on Sunday capping a vibrant 43rd edition of the preeminent Arab event, which was held in person despite the impending threat of the coronavirus Omicron variant. Though there were some last minute cancellations, most international attendees made the trek to Cairo undeterred, including jury president Emir Kusturica, U.S. producer Lawrence Bender and Cannes topper Thierry Fremaux – dubbed the “King of the Croisette” by the master of ceremonies. The latter...
MOVIES
Robb Report

At the New Bulgari Hotel Paris, an Italian Brand Gets Intimate With French Luxury

When the bellman at the new Bulgari Hotel in Paris brought my luggage up at the beginning of a recent stay, he asked me what I thought of the place. After I told him I found it quite stylish, he replied, “It’s Italian style,” and then, without missing a beat, “A blend of French and Italian style.” Such a mélange is at the heart of the company’s efforts to make a meaningful statement in the capital of French luxury; its new hotel here, located on Avenue George V, officially opens on December 2. And while the modernist aesthetic of Bulgari’s other...
LIFESTYLE
Entertainment
operawire.com

Hui He to Debut at Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Soprano Hui He is set to return to the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on Dec. 5, 2021 for an Italian concert. The concert will feature arias from “Tosca,” “Manon Lescaut,” “Pagliacci,” “Andrea Chenier,” “Turandot,” and “I Vespri Sicilianni.” The evening will also include music from “La forza del destino” and “Psyché et Eros” from César Franck’s symphonic poem “Psyché.” There will also be two poetic Chinese songs.
WORLD
palmspringslife.com

Seeding the Culture

Ruben Gonzalez and Yaya Ortiz are building a new art and culture center in Coachella. Governments and institutions play major roles in our lives, but their scope, agendas, and budgets typically confine them to nebulous space. Grassroots organizers, on the other hand, see what’s happening on the ground and put their energies into filling what they identify as gaping holes in the fabric of society. The groups profiled here capitalize on their specialties and capabilities, but a common thread runs through them all: Their leaders (1) aim to connect people not only to arts and culture, but also to other people and (2) feel driven to share what they love for the benefit of others.
COACHELLA, CA
The Independent

Museum to fix 'ripples' in Rembrandt's 'Night Watch'

Rembrandt van Rijn's iconic painting “The Night Watch” will be restretched to get rid of deformations in its top left corner, the Netherlands’ national museum announced Wednesday.The 379.5x453.5-centimeter (149.4x178.5-inch) canvas will be removed from its wooden stretcher next month and placed on a new one to remove rippling that was caused when the world famous painting was housed in a temporary gallery while the Rijksmuseum underwent major renovations from 2003-2013.The oil on canvas painting depicts an Amsterdam civil militia and shows off Rembrandt’s renowned use of light and composition to create a dynamic scene filled with characters.The museum said...
MUSEUMS
operawire.com

Donizetti Opera Festival 2021 Review: Medea in Corinto

Carmela Remigio Gives An Outstanding Performance in Francesco Micheli’s Dramatic Reading. Giovanni Simone Mayr was the maestro di Cappella de Santa Maria Maggiore in Bergamo, and a prolific opera composer during the first half of the 19th century. He composed “Medea in Corinto” for Naples in 1813 and premiered a second version in Bergamo in 1821 with Felice Romani rewriting the libretto—Romani being one of the primary librettists of the bel canto era who wrote for many pivotal composers of the time, including Rossini, Bellini. and Donizetti. The titular Medea became the signature role of 19th-century soprano opera star Giuditta Pasta, who was famous for premiering roles including Anna Bolena and Norma. “Medea in Corinto,” like many of Mayr’s compositions, has largely faded from the public consciousness, just as he himself has become known more as the music teacher of Gaetano Donizetti than as a composer. Despite this, opera was one of Mayr’s compositional talents as he broke the strict rules imposed by Rossini, the most influential composer of the period, and clearly had Germanic influences in his harmony, his use of contrapunto, and his instrumental richness. He also helped develop and expand the Italian bel canto style through his pertinent research into the expressiveness of the human voice.
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

British Museum exhibition explores Stonehenge of the sea

An ancient wooden monument, known as Seahenge, is one of the key items on loan to the British Museum for a major exhibition on the world of Stonehenge. The exhibition runs from 17 February to 17 July and aims to explore the history and purpose of the monument. It will...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Norwegian Archaeologists Discover One of the Largest Viking Longhouses in Scandinavia

Archaeologists discovered several Iron Age Viking longhouses, according to a statement by the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research. The discovery was made by a team working on a project intended to map the presence of Vikings in Gjellestad, a village thought to be a place of great importance during the Iron Age, which lasted roughly from 1200 B.C.E. to 600 B.C.E. “Finding these longhouses confirms that Gjellestad was a central place in the late Iron Age,” said Lars Gustavsen, a Ph.D. candidate who is helping lead this project. Out of the five identified using ground-penetrating radar, the largest measured 196 feet...
WORLD

