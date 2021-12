The last time either Hopkins or Murray played was during the Cardinals' Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 28. Murray didn't practice at all leading up to Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers but finally made it back to the field in a limited capacity on the Friday before Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. The third-year signal-caller ended up sitting out the game vs. the Panthers, and despite having a chance to suit up in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks, the team opted to use its Week 12 bye to get both Pro Bowlers closer to full strength.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO